Chicago Bears host Super Bowl champion in free agency

The Chicago Bears are looking to add playmakers as new head coach Ben Johnson builds out his offense. They’ve already signed one receiver in Olamide Zaccheaus. But Chicago’s offensive revolution won’t stop there.

The Bears hosted former second-round pick Rondale Moore for a visit on Monday. While he has shown flashes of speed and brilliance, injuries and ineffectiveness have stopped Moore from reaching his true potential. Chicago wanted to ensure they got a look at more than one wide receiver before making another free agency decision.

Which is why former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman also visited on Monday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. While Hardman has long been a member of Patrick Mahomes’ passing attack in Kansas City, a return to the Chiefs hasn’t come to fruition. The wide receiver is now exploring his options, including joining Zaccheaus as a potential third option on the Bears.

Veteran receivers Mecole Hardman and Rondale Moore visited the #Bears today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2025

Mecole Hardman’s NFL journey

Hardman was originally selected by the Chiefs in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, catching 26 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns. Hardman earned a Pro Bowl nomination for the first and only time of his career that season.

The wide receiver was able to follow it up with a 41 catch, 560 yard and four touchdown performance as a sophomore. In 2021 he set new career-highs in receptions (59) and yardage (693). But from there, Hardman started to fall off in Kansas City. He had one last four touchdown year in 2022 before ultimately joining the New York Jets.

But that stint only lasted five games before Hardman was back on the Chiefs. His return wasn’t the most impactful, as he had 26 receptions for 208 scoreless yards. As Kansas City looks to bounce back from their Super Bowl loss, Hardman’s services may no longer be needed.

Despite the dysfunction at the end of his Chiefs tenure, Hardman still won three Super Bowl rings during his time in Kansas City. As he looks for his next NFL opportunity, that hardware will carry major weight in contract discussions.

How Hardman fits Chicago Bears

DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are the unquestioned leaders atop Chicago’s wide receiver depth chart. But the Bears are still trying to figure out the best configuration behind them. That was why Zaccheaus was signed to a one-year deal.

The wide receiver spent the 2024 campaign with Washington Commanders, appearing in all 17 games and starting six of them. Zaccheaus caught 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. Over his entire six-year NFL career, Zaccheaus has made 149 grabs for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Clearly the Chicago Bears view highly of the wide receiver, bringing him in in the second wave of free agency. But if the team were truly satisfied with their wide receiver room, players like Moore and Hardman wouldn’t be in for visits. Tyler Scott could theoretically be asked to step up, but he hasn’t shown much over his brief NFL career.

Hardman may not be the receiver he was as a rookie, but he knows what it takes to succeed at the NFL level. He has experience playing with new Bears lineman Joe Thuney. And as Chicago attempts to get back into contention, having another Super Bowl winner on their roster would only boost morale.

The only issue now is how Hardman comes off in his meeting with the Bears. He must sell the team on still being an avid playmaker alongside just a champion. If Chicago likes what he sees, Zaccheaus will have competition for the third receiver role.

