How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Week 1 matchup

We have finally made it, (almost), to the 2023-24 NFL season. Football fans across the country and world will be glued to their TV’s and couches on Sunday, as the season kicks off. The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, as they look to snap their losing streak against their rivals from Wisconsin.

After we got some news from head coach Matt Eberflus regarding the injuries on the team, the Chicago Bears fanbase has been hopeful and eager to start this season off on the right foot, now that they seem healthier.

The Bears front office has made a plethora of changes over the offseason in hopes that this team will be competing for a championship in the near future, but a lot of the hope rests on the shoulders of QB Justin Fields. How will the third-year signal caller perform under the pressure?

While there’s lots of questions and storylines heading into the game, at the end of the day, all that matters is who comes out on top. If you look below, you’ll see all the places and ways you can watch, stream, or listen to the Chicago Bears season opener. You can also see how Vegas and the rest of the betting world thinks this game will go.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Game Info



Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: Solider Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines.)

Stream: NFL+ & FuboTV

Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Odds



ESPN Matchup Predictor Odds to Win: Chicago Bears (51.5% to win) Green Bay Packers (48.1% to win)

BET MGM Odds as follows:

Spread Favorite: Bears (-1)

Moneyline: Bears (-115), Packers (-104)

Total: 43 points

The Chicago Bears are 0-8 in the last 8 appearances vs the Green Bay Packers. They haven’t won at home since 2018, and it’s been since 2015 since they’ve won at Lambeau Field.

In regard to these odds, I believe this is pretty accurate. The game should be very close, as many NFC North games are, and should be a physical, hard nose game between two rivals. The Chicago Bears laying one point at home is pretty reasonable to me. The total seems a bit low, but like I mentioned above, inner divisional games tend to be closer and lower scoring.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE