Chicago Bears fans are patiently waiting to take in Ben Johnson’s first training camp as head coach. Now, they’ll know exactly when the Bears will be back in action.

Chicago’s rookies will report on July 19 with the veterans following on July 22, via Sean Hammond. Furthermore, the Bears will host joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 8 with the Buffalo Bills coming to Halas Hall on Aug. 15.

Through OTAs and minicamp, Johnson has gotten to see the team’s young talent in action. But training camp will give him his first opportunity to see the Bears as a hole. There, he could truly evaluate what the team needs and if additions need to be made. Overall, the roster could go through numerous changes before Week 1. But first Johnson needs to see what he’s working with.

Biggest Chicago Bears training camp storylines

If the Bears are going to truly be contenders, it’ll all come down to quarterback Caleb Williams. Johnson’s first prerogative as head coach is helping Williams reach his No. 1 pick ceiling. How the quarterback adapts to Johnson’s new gameplan will be the biggest storyline in training camp and throughout the entire season.

Left tackle must be figured out, with Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie and Ozzy Trapilo all battling for the starting role. D’Andre Swift seems locked into the RB1 gig, but both Roschon Johnson and Kyle Monangai will be pushing for opportunities. After missing time with injuries, Johnson wants to see rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden back in action.

Defensively, the Bears must find their third linebacker. Rookie Ruben Hyppolite II is the leader in the clubhouse, but he was an unheralded fourth-rounder. Chicago could also use some pass rush help, with players like Dominique Robinson and Austin Booker looking for more opportunities. The defensive line rotation must big figured out and Tyrique Stevenson will be under a microscope at cornerback.

The Bears are coming off of a 5-12 season. For all the hype, Johnson knew he had a mountain to climb to get Chicago back on top of the NFC North. But his training camp marks an important step in that journey. Once everyone is in camp July 22, the Bears can see what they really have to offer in 2025.

