Chicago Bears reveal injury update on Colston Loveland, Braxton Jones

Heading into training camp, two of the biggest injury concerns on the Chicago Bears were left tackle Braxton Jones and tight end Colston Loveland. But before the Bears even suited up for their first open practice, general manager Ryan Poles has put those injury concerns to bed.

Poles confirmed that both Loveland and Jones will be ready to go for training camp. Loveland is making his way back from offseason shoulder surgery while Jones is returning from a season-ending ankle injury. While Poles admitted they may not be at 100 percent capacity from the moment they step on the field, both should be competing at their respective positions sooner rather than later, via the team’s Tuesday press conference.

“Those guys put in a ton of work, alongside our trainers to return and be ready to go for training camp,” Poles said. “We’re excited to get those guys back going again.”

“I’m sure there’s going to be a ramp up period. They haven’t played football in a while,” he continued. “But really, they’re ready to go, knock that rust off and get going.”

Chicago Bears awaiting Colston Loveland debut, Braxton Jones return

Both Loveland and Jones are in positions to make massive impacts on the Bears in 2025. But the first order of business was simply getting back on the field. With their injury problems seeming mostly in the rearview mirror, head coach Ben Johnson can now focus on their respective position battles.

Jones is entering a three-man race with Kiran Amegadjie and rookie Ozzy Trapilo for the starting left tackle job. The latter two tackles split time with the first team throughout the offseason program with Jones injury. Trapilo especially is entering camp with plenty of hype. But in the 12 games he did play in 2024, Jones’ 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 21/140 tackles. It’ll be arguably the most crucial battle at camp, as the winner will be blocking Caleb Williams’ blindside.

Loveland isn’t entering as strong of a competition, as Johnson is sure to run plenty of 12 personnel sets. But in non two-two tight end formations, only Loveland or Cole Kmet will see the field. Kmet has shown plenty of flashes in Chicago and has received an endorsement from Johnson. But Loveland was the No. 10 overall pick, specifically taken for his pass catching ability. How Johnson divvies up the tight end playing time will be crucial.

The head coach will need to make final decisions once Week 1 draws closer. But for now, the Bears are just excited to have Loveland and Jones back on the field.

