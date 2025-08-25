Chicago Bears insider hints at potential shocking roster cut

Usually, during NFL roster cuts, there is always a fair share of surprising roster cuts. The Chicago Bears must finalize their roster by trimming it down to 53 players by Tuesday.

The Bears have currently trimmed their roster down to 83 players. There are many questions about what Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson will do regarding the roster. This includes the running back position, which fringe wide receiver will get the last spot, and depth on both the offensive and defensive line.

Chicago Bears insider and writer for The Athletic, Dan Wiederer, hinted at a very shocking potential roster cut. Wiederer hinted that there are questions regarding defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

The Chicago Bears’ fan favorite could be potentially cut, according to Wiederer

In a post on X, the Bears insider hinted that Billings could be cut. Wiederer mentioned that “Big Bill” is one of his biggest questions regarding roster cuts.

“The Bears are continuing through their roster cuts today, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Biggest questions for me revolve around the offensive line depth preferences and the backfield depth. And WR6. And Big Bill.”

Billings would be a significant loss due to his being a major part of the defense, particularly in the run defense. When Billings went down with an injury in 2024, the run defense never recovered and regressed significantly. Billings also played well dropping into coverage and also has shown he can get to the quarterback numerous times.

Andrew Billings dropping into coverage and playing Andy Dalton's eyes. Even gets Dalton to turn down the under route! Then caps it off with some hustle on the pursuit. pic.twitter.com/qBug3dp0ZP — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 8, 2024

On 670 the Score, Mark Grote and Marshall Harris mentioned a potential reason to why Billings could be cut.

Billings could be cut due to Dennis Allen’s scheme; however, he should 100 percent stay on the team

The main reason the defensive tackle is a cut candidate due to questions regarding his fit on Dennis Allen’s scheme. However, the Bears need to keep him on the 53-man roster. During Friday night’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears’ starting defense struggled badly.

The pass rush was abysmal, and the team could not stop the run during the first quarter. The Bears need to keep Billings as he is still needed on that defensive line. Without Billings, the defense can regress even more. At the very least, Billings is a reliable depth piece for the defensive line.

https://Twitter.com/robertkschmitz/status/1813339438518554635/video/1

It will be really interesting to see what the Bears do with the deadline for roster cuts being a day away.

