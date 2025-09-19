Chicago Bears predicted to lose heartbreaker to Cowboys

The Chicago Bears are in danger of starting the season 0-3 for the second time in three years when they host Matt Eberflus and the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears should have won in Week 1, but they deserved to be trounced by the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

The Bears are set to be without key defenders T.J. Edwards, Jaylon Johnson, and Kyler Gordon against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. That’s a concern, because Prescott is playing good football to begin the season.

The Chicago Bears were predicted to lose a heartbreaker

During his appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully &Haugh Show” this week, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said he wanted to talk himself into taking the Bears this week, but ultimately has the Cowboys winning in a one-possession contest.

“At the end of the day, I wanted to take (the Bears),” Biggs said. “But considering that, and knowing that the Cowboys have the clear edge and quarterback in terms of experience, production, things of that nature. I mean, you guys heard Ben Johnson…

“Ben Johnson just sort of gushed about Dak Prescott the other day. I’ve got Dallas 35-30. The Bears have lost their last 48 or 49 games. When the opponent has scored 30 or more points. They are more prepared to play in a shootout, right now, with their personnel than they have been. Hopefully, the defense takes a significant step forward.”

The Dallas Cowboys are hard to stop

Biggs doesn’t expect the Bears to play as poorly as they did against Detroit. But he has no trust in the shorthanded defense to stop Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens.

.@BradBiggs tried to talk himself into predicting the Bears to win this Sunday because the opening weeks of the NFL season are full of overreactions, but he thinks their defense is too much of a problem right now. He's picking the Cowboys to win 35-30. pic.twitter.com/hcc3XsXQsf — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 19, 2025

A 35-30 loss would show improvement from Week 2, but it would put a serious damper on the season. Chicago would go 0-3 before playing the Las Vegas Raiders and heading into their bye.

The Bears would be sitting 1-3 or 0-4 in their bye week, a bad start for new head coach Ben Johnson. Add to that, they’d have two heartbreaking losses at Soldier Field.

