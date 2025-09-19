WANT FREE UPDATES?
HomeBears

Chicago Bears predicted to lose heartbreaker to Cowboys

The Chicago Bears are in danger of starting the season 0-3 for the second time in three years when they host Matt Eberflus and the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears should have won in Week 1, but they deserved to be trounced by the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

The Bears are set to be without key defenders T.J. Edwards, Jaylon Johnson, and Kyler Gordon against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. That’s a concern, because Prescott is playing good football to begin the season.

The Chicago Bears were predicted to lose a heartbreaker

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles with the ball defended by Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) during the second half of the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

During his appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully &Haugh Show” this week, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said he wanted to talk himself into taking the Bears this week, but ultimately has the Cowboys winning in a one-possession contest.

“At the end of the day, I wanted to take (the Bears),” Biggs said. “But considering that, and knowing that the Cowboys have the clear edge and quarterback in terms of experience, production, things of that nature. I mean, you guys heard Ben Johnson…

“Ben Johnson just sort of gushed about Dak Prescott the other day. I’ve got Dallas 35-30. The Bears have lost their last 48 or 49 games. When the opponent has scored 30 or more points. They are more prepared to play in a shootout, right now, with their personnel than they have been. Hopefully, the defense takes a significant step forward.”

The Dallas Cowboys are hard to stop

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Biggs doesn’t expect the Bears to play as poorly as they did against Detroit. But he has no trust in the shorthanded defense to stop Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens.

A 35-30 loss would show improvement from Week 2, but it would put a serious damper on the season. Chicago would go 0-3 before playing the Las Vegas Raiders and heading into their bye.

The Bears would be sitting 1-3 or 0-4 in their bye week, a bad start for new head coach Ben Johnson. Add to that, they’d have two heartbreaking losses at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was warned not to take three linemen.
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Sep 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

 

Jordan Sigler
Jordan Sigler
Jordan Sigler
Jordan Sigler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

spot_imgspot_img

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

BEARS

BULLS

BLACKHAWKS

CUBS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us