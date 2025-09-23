After the absence of cornerback Kyler Gordon was noticeable in the Chicago Bears loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2, the defensive reserves stood up and played a great game to give the Bears their first win of the season over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Bears were also without linebacker T.J. Edwards on Sunday, who missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury but did play in Week 2.

The Bears chose not to put Edwards and Gordon on injured reserve before Week 1, hinting that they should be available to play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. However, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune cautioned fans that they may not have a huge impact if they do return for Sunday, suggesting they could be on a “snap count” against the Raiders.

“I think they will be limited when they return to the practice field,” Biggs said on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show “on Tuesday. “They’re going to try to ramp them up. You’d wonder if, when they get to a game, there’ll be some type of snap count.

“I know they’re optimistic that both of those players will be back soon. I think the question is whether or not soon is defined as Sunday or after the buy, which would be at Washington. So, but it’ll be soon. Otherwise, they would have landed on IR, and they could use all the help they can get right now. Right?” .@BradBiggs shares the latest injury updates on Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards and cornerback Kyler Gordon. “They’re optimistic that both of those players will be back soon,” Biggs says. “I think the question is whether soon is defined as Sunday or after the bye.” pic.twitter.com/iMVVBXMVDm — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 23, 2025 The absences of Jaylon Johnson, Gordon, and a limited Edwards were huge when the Bears gave up 73 points in five quarters during their losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The Bears were fortunate to get the best of the Cowboys on Sunday, but they could use reinforcements against the Raiders on Sunday. Even a snap count is preferable to missing Sunday, but the Bears need Gordon and Edwards back to 100 % ASAP if they want to contend for a playoff spot. For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

