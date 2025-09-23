Chicago Bears Week 3 hero has more to prove to keep his job, per insider

Tyrique Stevenson struggled during the first weeks of the season, but played a key role in the Chicago Bears 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Sevenson took the ball away from Cowboys running back Javonte Williams on Dallas’ opening drive that appeared threatening.

Stevenson had his best game of the season in coverage in Week 3. The Bears are going to need to rely on the third-year cornerback to play like that in the coming weeks, with Jaylon Johnson headed to injured reserve with a groin injury.

Chicago Bears Insider Brad Biggs says Tyrique Stevenson has a lack of consistency

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is skeptical that Stevenson can play consistently enough to impress the new coaching staff.

“We’ve seen entirely too much up and down from Tyrique Stevenson to this point to jump to the conclusion that this game is going to be a springboard toward his return,” Biggs said . “Like, you got some players that are going to the airport, and they’ve got their carry-on luggage, right, and they don’t check any bags, and they zip right through.

“Well, Tyrique is showing up with like, eight suitcases he’s got to check. He’s got a lot of baggage, and he doesn’t really have any with the new coaching staff, but as a player with the Bears, there’s, there’s just been a lot of up and down.”

Biggs thinks Stevenson needs to play like he did against the Cowboys for at least the next five games for him to prove he’s taken a leap this season from the flashes of promise he’s shown in years before. For Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, it isn’t about his talent. It’s all about consistency, as @BradBiggs told @mullyhaugh. pic.twitter.com/1ZDdIpizgK — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 23, 2025 Ben Johnson acknowledged Stevenson’s big game Following Sunday’s win, Bears head coach Ben Johnson praised Stevenson for having a “bounce-back game” against Dallas. “I thought Tyrique in general had a really nice bounce-back game,” Johnson said. “He’s one of those guys, like a lot of us, we haven’t started the season the way we wanted to yet. He’s capable of being a big-time player in this league, and I thought he played that way today.” Stevenson will have another opportunity to take the next step when he plays quarterback Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, a team that doesn’t have a great receiver corps. For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

