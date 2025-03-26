The Chicago Bears have sights set on adding one of the fastest playmakers in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class.

According to a report from University of Texas Football insider C.J. Vogel, the Bears are among the teams hosting Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a top-30 visit ahead of next month’s draft.

“I love his speed and the way he opens up coverages,” an NFC Personnel Director told NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein of Bond. “But if you take him, you have to get him the ball more than Texas did. He’s special as a runner.”

Given the uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Keenan Allen’s future, it’s easy to see why Chicago may turn to a playmaker such as Bond to add to second-year quarterback Caleb Williams’ supporting cast by dropping potentially game-altering speed into a group that already features D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.

Chicago Bears target Isaiah Bond NFL Draft scouting report

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Bond is a potentially electrifying playmaker at the next level, so it is easy to see why the Bears are bringing him in to Halas Hall to get a closer look.

Last season, Bond averaged a career-high 15.9 yards per reception, while pulling down 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns, in his lone season in Austin after transferring from the University of Alabama.

“Fluid, fast and untapped,” Zierlein writes of Bond, for NFL.com “Bond played decoy for the betterment of Texas’ offense but clearly has the talent to take on a more focused, productive role. He’s a capable route-runner, has good hands and can play wide or from the slot. An offense should feed him a heavier diet of shallow crossers, deep digs and quick-game throws, allowing him to make magic with the ball in his hands and add to their chunk play total.”

Bond’s speed was on full display at the NFL Combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.39 seconds, making it easy to see the oft-made comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs field-stretcher Xavier Worthy.

Meanwhile, according to Pro Football Focus, Bond’s 92% open target rate was in the 99th percentile for FBS receivers and he only dropped two of his passes which qualified as “catchable passes” during

It isn’t difficult to imagine Bond making not only a major impact on Williams’ development and the Bears’ offense at large, but also potentially occupying a similar role in head coach Ben Johnson’s scheme as Jameson Williams did as the Detroit Lions’ big-play threat in the passing game.

Chicago Bears’ Kyler Gordon gets firm endorsement amid cornerback draft buzz Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE