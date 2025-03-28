Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker was limited to just five games in 2024 as he battled through a concussion. But as the Bears prepare to welcome in the Ben Johnson era, Brisker doesn’t plan on missing out.

Only 25-years-old, the safety should be considered a part of Chicago’s defensive core. However, his aforementioned injury has put a roadblock up to those plans. Fellow safety Kevin Byard is entering both his contract and age-32 season. As they begin to think about Byard’s future replacement, the Bears could consider where Brisker stands if he doesn’t put up a big 2025.

But the safety isn’t planning for that scenario to come into fruition. As he prepares to make his long-awaited return from injury, Brisker sent a message to Bears fans letting them know exactly where he stands entering the new campaign.

“I promise to come back better than ever! Your unwavering support means everything to me in these challenging times,” Brisker wrote on Instagram. “From the heart, I appreciate each and every one of my fans, your prayers, and your messages.”

“We didn’t finish strong, and I say it’s all my fault… I wish I could have fought alongside my team to WIN—that’s my true passion and purpose,” Brisker continued. “I will rise from this and come back and take what’s mine! Year 4 will be special; it will be a testament to our strength and resilience. Until I return, remember: there are No Comparisons.”

Jaquan Brisker’s journey with Chicago Bears

The Bears originally selected Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. From the moment he joined the team, Brisker made an impact, starting 15 games as a rookie. The safety made 104 tackles, four sacks, both a forced fumble and fumble recovery, two passes defended and a pick.

He followed that up by making 105 tackles in 2023, to go alongside nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, a sack and a pick. Heading into 2024, it truly looked as if Brisker was asserting himself a staple in Chicago’s secondary.

And the start of his last campaign did nothing to dispel that notion. Over the five games Brisker played in, the safety made 40 tackles, two passes defended, a fumble recovery and an interception. The safety earned a weak 65.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 7/171 safeties, but was strong in the pass rush as his 70.3 grade ranked 20/171 safeties.

The 2025 season will be a major test for Brisker. Johnson is looking for the building blocks he build his Bears foundation around. Brisker has proven he has the tools needed to be a foundational piece. The key is simply staying on the field. However Brisker bounces back from his concussion concerns will be one of the biggest questions for Chicago’s defense.

Brisker’s rallying cry

Brisker took full blame for the Bears’ 10-game losing streak, but that’s not necessarily fair. While his absence certainly hampered the team, it’s on Chicago to have a strong backup plan in place when injuries occur. Nevertheless, Brisker took it personally and is now vowing to come back and stronger player than he has ever been.

The safety won’t have to do it all alone in 2024. Chicago already had strong defensive building blocks in place such as edge rusher Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and cornerback Kyler Gordon look like rising stars as well. But to ensure the defense is vastly improved, the Bears went out and signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

All of these new puzzle pieces will be put in the correct place by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. His final season as New Orleans Saints head coach didn’t go to plan, but he is still a well respected defensive mind in the NFL. During his first two years in New Orleans, the Saints ranked fifth (314.8 yards per game) and 13th (327.2 YPG) respectively in total defense.

Chicago has invested a lot in their defense, and this is all before the 2025 NFL Draft. Brisker understands where he stands with the Bears and the expectations on his shoulders. But he is ready to weather to storm, make his triumphant return and prove why he deserve to be a starting safety on the Bears for the foreseeable future.

