Jaquan Brisker popped up on the injury report for the Chicago Bears ahead of their trip to London

The Chicago Bears could be without a key defensive player for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

With the team leaving for London on Monday night, they announced that three players would not make the trip for the flight. And one of them is a key starter.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive back Terell Smith (hip) and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) did not make the flight. Both Smith and Pickens have missed the last few games with injuries but the concussion for Brisker happened in the Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers.

During the game, Brisker collided with tight end Tommy Tremble. While Tremble took the biggest impact and stayed down, Brisker looked like he was shaken up too. He did finish the game.

On Monday, Brisker reported concussion symptoms to team doctors where he was then diagnosed with a concussion. He needs to pass protocol before he can join the team in London so there is a small chance he could play in the game.

The Bears announce that S Jaquan Brisker will not travel to London. He reported concussion-like symptoms this afternoon and was later diagnosed with a concussion. If he clears protocol, he can rejoin the team later in the week. Zacch Pickens and Terell Smith also won't travel. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 7, 2024

Brisker has been fantastic for the Chicago ears this season so far, starting in all five games as a strong safety alongside Kevin Byard. He has 40 tackles, a sack, 3 Tackles For Loss and an interception in those five games. He also forced a fumble on the play he was hurt on.

Who will Chicago Bears turn to if Jaquan Brisker can’t play?

The Chicago Bears do have good safety depth behind Brisker as both Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks have experience in the NFL. It will likely be Owens as the starter to replace Brisker with Hicks being the third safety on Sunday.

With the Bears defense playing at a high level, let’s hope the potential loss of Brisker isn’t too significant and they can overcome it.

