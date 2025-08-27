The Chicago Bears are under two weeks away from kicking off the 2025 season by hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. And with Wednesday being the final official practice of the preseason, the Bears secondary may have received some bad news.

Starting safety Jaquan Brisker had to leave practice early on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury he suffered. Brisker was taken from the fields on a cart to the trainer’s facility which is not unusual. The Bears typically cart players off because of the long walk from the back fields to the facility.

Still, there should be some concern regarding Jaquan Brisker as he’s a key member of the secondary.

The final practice of the preseason just ended. Couple notes:

-Jaquan Brisker and Ruben Hyppolite left early. No T.J. Edwards or Dominique Robinson today. Both left early on Tuesday.

-As Ryan Poles addressed yesterday, Kiran Amegadjie was at left guard w the 2s

-More reps for DJ… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 27, 2025

Jaquan Brisker has battled injuries in the past with Chicago Bears

With Brisker going into a contract year, this season is incredibly important for him. He missed most of last season with a concussion he suffered against the Carolina Panthers. It was so severe, that it kept him out for the rest of the year.

The concussion was not the first for Brisker in his career, either. He’s battled injuries including a few concussions which is a concern. But so far in training camp and the preseason, Brisker has been healthy and playing well.

His presence in the secondary is huge too and he has taken pride of being able to stay on the field during training camp.

“Yeah, just making sure I’m staying healthy and staying on top of my things,” Brisker said on August 13th. “Really focusing on getting better every day. Making sure I’m getting better and making sure my teams are getting better. Just making sure I’m out there.”

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is not scheduled to meet the media on Thursday, so it’s unknown when we will get an update on Brisker and his status moving forward. It’s something to certainly monitor.

