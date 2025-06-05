Chicago Bears’ Jaquan Brisker brutally honest message on lost 2024 season

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker played in just five games during the 2024 season due to a concussion. Now fully cleared from his injury, Brisker is ready to get back to making plays and helping the Bears take over the NFC North.

However, the safety wasn’t afraid to be honest about his lost 2024 season. He could only watch as the Bears crumbled following their Hail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders. Brisker admitted it was difficult to consistently be forced from playing.

Those problems are no more in 2025 as Brisker is fully cleared. The safety consistently said that he is moving past the 2024 campaign and only looking to a brighter future. Still, Brisker gave a sobering reality to what life was like on the sidelines during his concussion, via the team’s Wednesday press conference on X, formerly Twitter.

“Been playing since I was four, it’s hard being away from ball,” Brisker said. “Just had to keep my mind right and lock in.”

“It was hard being away from football, especially week to week,” he continued. “It was getting sad, depressed, things like that. But it’s time to move on, I’m back now.”

Jaquan Brisker’s injury return

As he returns from injury, Brisker said he is going to continue playing the same exact way he was before. During the 2024 season, that resulted in 40 tackles, two passes defended and an interception. Despite his limited play, Brisker’s 70.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus still ranked 20/171 safeties.

A year prior, Brisker set new career-highs with 105 tackles and nine passes defended. The safety has made 249 tackles, 13 passes defended, six sacks and three interceptions over his three-year NFL career, recording a pick every campaign.

As Dennis Allen steps into his new role as defensive coordinator, Brisker will be a key building block at safety. He is going to want to be aggressive on all three fronts, and the safety has proven he can bring the thump. A strong return from injury would leave no doubts about Brisker’s long-term future in Chicago.

Of course, that safety is looking to leave a lasting mark and ultimately help lead the Bears defense. But after his lost 2024 season, Brisker understands how blessed he is to step on the gridiron in the first place.

“I’m just blessed to play football, honestly it means a lot,” Brisker said. “Obviously, I love playing football. Especially being from where I’m from, seeing what I’ve seen. There’s so many people who want to be in this position, so many people who want to be in my shoes. I’m just blessed to be here, it means a lot. I never took it for granted, even before I got hurt.”

Chicago Bears future at safety

Alongside Brisker, fellow safety Kevin Byard is also entering his contract season. The Bears will have crucial decisions to make on both for the present and future at the position.

Brisker must prove he can make a successful return from injury. In Byard’s case, it’ll be more of a year-to-year decision as the safety is entering his age 32 campaign. However, if Byard performs how he did in his Bears debut, it seems likely Chicago would be interested in retaining him.

Starting all 17 games, Byard made a career-high 130 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception. His overall grade of 72.8 from PFF ranked 32/171 safeties. However, he was top 10 in both pass rush (83, sixth) and run defense (86, eighth). He’ll be a pivotal leader in Allen’s new system.

In terms of Chicago’s defense, their secondary was their strongest unit in 2024. With a return of a healthy Brisker, the Bears are expecting to hit even greater heights in 2025. When they do, Brisker wants to be the first to say ‘I told you so.’

“Doubting me, doubting the team, I’m keeping all receipts,” Brisker said. “Everybody who thought it was funny, or everybody who talks about us, we’re ready for this year. I’m ready for this year, I’m back. I’m going to do what I do.

