Former Chicago Bears legend responds to criticisms he hunted and killed a bear

Probably the best bear hunter I’ve seen in my lifetime is Aaron Rodgers. His friend, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, recently caught some game that will look familiar to fans in Illinois.

Cutler is known for posting his exploits in hunting on his Instagram account. Cutler was something of a sharpshooter as a quarterback, and it shouldn’t be surprising he can use his eye-hand coordination to take down living creatures from a distance.

Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler hunts and kills a bear

According to a post on Cutler’s Instagram recently, he went on a bear hunt in Montana. He posted a picture of him next to a potential meme for the Bears in December or January. The diabetic hunter released the photo with a caption that reads:

“MT bear hunt in the books. @outsiderig Heading home to get some summer ale @gratisbeer”

The photo must have been in poor taste to some followers. His next Instagram photo shows Cutler holding a mug of what I assume to be beer in the middle of a faint double rainbow with a caption that reads:

“If you didn’t like the bear post, here is a rainbow to calm you down. You’re welcome. Go drink @gratisbeer, that will help also.”

Lucky Cutler that is one helluva view.

