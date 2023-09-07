Chicago Bears DB Jaylon Johnson gives update on possible contract extension as season opener approaches

The Chicago Bears play a regular season game in just a few days. Crazy to say, isn’t it? It’s been a long offseason of trades, signing’s, cuts, and preseason play. Finally, it’s almost time to get to the games that count.

One of the looming questions for the Chicago Bears this season will be what they decide to do with cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is entering the final year of his contract, and is looking to be extended. Johnson, 24, has been the top cornerback for the Bears over the past three seasons, and has impressed with his play over that span. Him, Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson should put fear into opposing quarterbacks this year.

Today, Johnson addressed the media regarding the contract extension situation, mentioning that a deal could be done as soon as this weekend.

Jaylon Johnson said it’s possible a contract extension gets done by Sunday. The Bears cornerback has no hard deadline for the deal to get done. When it gets done, it gets done. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) September 7, 2023

Should the Chicago Bears extend Jaylon Johnson?

Many fans say the Chicago Bears drafted Tyrique Stevenson to be Jaylon Johnson’s replacement, but I don’t believe it’s true. This secondary is even more loaded now with the addition of Stevenson, and I doubt Ryan Poles wants to lose one of his more consistent defenders. An extension will likely come soon.

It’s refreshing that Johnson doesn’t have a deadline for a deal. Surely the front office and coaching staff appreciates that as well. There hasn’t been much debate on the topic because, well, most of the fans want him back. Hopefully a deal does get done as soon as possible, so we can put it in the rear-view mirror.

