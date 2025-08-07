Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson replacement gets brutally honest on training camp opportunity

With Jaylon Johnson battling a potentially long-term leg injury, the Chicago Bears have had to look elsewhere at cornerback in training camp. While no one would be able to match what Johnson brings to the table, the Bears have been impressed with his immediate replacement.

Chicago signed Nahshon Wright to a one-year contract during the offseason. When Johnson went down, he was the first player to receive first-team reps. How Wright performs during the team’s joint practices and preseason matchups will determine if he maintains his spot in the pecking order.

The Bears will be looking to get Johnson back on the field sooner rather than later, assuming his leg checks out. But in the meantime, Wright is soaking up every rep he can and taking full advantage of his newfound opportunity, via team reporter Larry Mayer.

“Coming off the year I had, it means a lot to be able to come out here and compete and show the work that I’ve put in and just be able to be out there,” he said. “Being on someone’s 90-man roster is an opportunity, so just coming out here and competing every day means a lot.”

Nahshon Wright a surprise at Chicago Bears training camp

Wright spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings heading into 2024. Overall, he has made 37 tackles, five passes defended and an interception.

During the 2024 season however, Wright appeared in just one game. So, coming into Bears camp he was a bit of an unknown. Still, clearly Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen saw something in him, signing him in free agency in the first place. Wright hasn’t missed a beat since being thrown into the fire.

When Johnson does make his eventual injury return, Wright will be relegated to backup duties. But having his moment in the sun with the stars, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune called the cornerback the biggest defensive surprise of training camp thus far.

“On defense, the answer would have to be cornerback Nahshon Wright,” Biggs wrote. “He saw some time with the first unit in the offseason program and has been consistently running with the ones during camp as Jaylon Johnson (leg) remains sidelined and projects to be out a few more weeks. Wright has taken advantage of every opportunity he has been given, and I’m not sure anyone saw that coming from a guy who has appeared in 33 games over the previous four seasons with the Vikings and Cowboys but made only three career starts.”

Wright hype train

Biggs isn’t the only one noticing an impressive level of play from Wright. The cornerback has already earned the trust of his new head coach Ben Johnson.

“He has been balling,” said coach Ben Johnson. “He got a lot of turnovers in the spring. I have full trust in him. He’s a veteran. Long corner. Being able to stick with some of these receivers. I really like what I have seen from him.”

While Kyler Gordon is being moved all over the secondary, he’ll spent most of his time in the slot. Playing next to Wright, the fellow cornerback has been impressed with the first year Bear’s level of communication.

“He’s a good communicator,” said nickel back Kyler Gordon. “He’s on his stuff. He’s got great technique. There’s really no drop-off. He’s been a great teammate, great player. It’s exciting to watch him play and just jump right into the system. He’s on everything; another smart player who knows how to do everything, so it’s easy to play with him.”

Across from him, are receivers like Rome Odunze. Facing off against Johnson regularly, Odunze knows what tough cornerback competition is like. He hasn’t seen much of a drop off when Wright has been on the field.

“No, I wasn’t, but I’m familiar with him now,” Odunze said. “He’s a baller. There are not many 6-4 corners out there with his capabilities and his suddenness and agility, so it’s been a challenge going against him every single day. I’m glad we have a guy like that on the roster I can compete against and then make the games a little bit easier.”

When Johnson returns to the field, playing time may be hard to come by for Wright. But there’s no doubting he has been one of the most standout players in Bears training camp thus far.

