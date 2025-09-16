Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson undermines HC Ben Johnson on injury

After missing the preseason and Week 1 with a groin injury, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson lasted 20 snaps against the Detroit Lions before exiting the game with a groin injury. Johnson has been ruled out indefinitely due to the injury following the Bears 52-21 loss to the Lions.

The injury appeared to be a reaggravation for the All-Pro cornerback. But head coach Ben Johnson made a claim about Johnson’s injury that the cornerback appeared to refute.

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on the groin injury

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Spiegel & Holmes” show, Jaylon said it wasn’t reckless for him to return against the Lions but did admit the Bears had a sense of urgency to get him back on the field after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

“I wouldn’t say there was any rushing involved,” Jaylon said via Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. “I would say there was a sense of urgency to get back but definitely no rush. I didn’t do anything reckless. I felt comfortable playing. I know if I didn’t feel comfortable, I wouldn’t have played no matter what anybody was saying.”

Jaylon Johnson to @SpiegsAndHolmes on whether he rushed back to quickly to play after his significant summer groin injury: "“I wouldn’t say there was any rushing involved. I would say there was a sense of urgency to get back but definitely no rush. I didn’t do anything reckless.… — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) September 15, 2025

Jaylon is indicating the groin injury is connected to the issue from training camp. But Ben didn’t want to connect those dots when he talked to the media on Monday.

Ben Johnson called the injury “new”

Per CHGO Sports’ Adam Jahns, Ben said this was a “new injury” for Johnson.

“Bears coach Ben Johnson said CB Jaylon Johnson is dealing with a “new injury,” Jahns posted on X.

Bears coach Ben Johnson said CB Jaylon Johnson is dealing with a “new injury.” — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 15, 2025

It was just a coincidence that after 20 plays he suffered a new injury in the same spot that he had been dealing with an issue from training camp?

Ben’s version of events might make the Bears training staff and coaching staff look better, but it doesn’t seem plausible.

