Chicago Bears’ Joe Thuney extension hopes gain major traction

The Chicago Bears made a major statement when they acquired guard Joe Thuney in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. After watching quarterback Caleb Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie, the Bears opted to fix their offensive line by adding one of the best guards in the league.

His trade came after Chicago had already acquired Jonah Jackson in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, head coach Ben Johnson has a brand new pair of guards to work with. And with center Drew Dalman signed to a three-year, $42 million contract, Johnson and Williams have a sturdy foundation to work with.

The only problem, when it comes to Thuney, is his contract. He is set to be a free agent following the 2025 season. However, while the Bears only gave up a fourth-round pick, they don’t view Thuney as just a rental. While both sides will need to come to an agreement that makes sense, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune argues that it’s more likely Thuney is signed to an extension than not.

“I suppose your scenario is possible, but I seriously doubt the Bears acquired Thuney with a plan to play him for only one season,” Biggs wrote. “Then what? Back to the drawing board for a starting spot on the line — assuming the other four starters play at the desired level and remain healthy? That doesn’t seem like a great plan to me, especially if the Bears wind up with Braxton Jones or Kiran Amegadjie at left tackle with the knowledge they’d have to reevaluate that position in 2026 if neither one takes a significant step forward. Now you’re talking about having to replace the left side of the line next March. We’ve seen that movie before, haven’t we?

“My hunch is the Bears will look into a possible extension for Thuney,” Biggs continued. “The fact one hasn’t been completed yet is neither surprising nor concerning. The front office has been busy with free agency and draft preparation. It takes two to get a deal done, so obviously Thuney would have to want to sign an extension.”

Joe Thuney’s road to Chicago Bears

Thuney entered the league as a third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2016. He immediately became a starter and a key figure in New England, ultimately starting 80 games over his five-year tenure. Thuney won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, being named Second-team All-Pro in 2019.

In 2021, the guard made the free agent jump to the Kansas City Chiefs and saw his career explode even further. By 2022, he was voted to his first Pro Bowl. In both 2023 and 2024, Thuney was named an All-Pro while now taking a familiar trip to the Pro Bowl. And much like his time with the Patriots, Thuney won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

During the 2024 campaign, the now Bears guard was on a whole other level. Starting all 17 games, Thuney earned a 79.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 12/135 guards. He excelled in pass blocking, ranking fifth/132 guards with a 82 overall grade.

With the Chiefs in cap space purgatory, they were forced to make a decision on Thuney. Ultimately. the Bears and their open cap space were able to take on the guard in a trade. Now, he will play a focal role in helping Chicago’s offense get back on track,

Bears in need of true foundation

From Johnson, to Thuney and everything in between, the Bears have built their roster around Williams. All the pieces are in place for him to succeed. His biggest test will be being more decisive on his throws and not holding onto the ball too long. For the offensive line, they’ll largely be graded on how many times Williams gets sacked.

But Thuney and company must help fix Chicago’s run game. The Bears ranked 25th in rushing in 2024, averaging just 102 yards per game. Lead rusher D’Andre Swift averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, and he will need to improve on that to retain his role. However, one of Thuney’s key jobs will be opening up holes at the line of scrimmage and giving Swift room to operate.

For all the hype Johnson’s arrival has brought to the Windy City, he is still a first-time head coach. Williams will only be a sophomore in 2025. As the head coach finds his footing, Thuney’s voice will be key. He knows what it takes to succeed at the NFL level and what it takes to win a Super Bowl. If/when things ever get rocky in Chicago, the team can turn to Thuney.

The Bears are hopeful that doesn’t change for the foreseeable future. They’ll need to have serious discussions about getting an extension across the finish line. But Chicago was certainly hoping for more than just a one-year union when they acquired Thuney.

