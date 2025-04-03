Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears’ Ryan Poles explains hidden benefit of Joe Thuney, Grady Jarrett’s arrivals

Matt LombardoBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears aggressively executed a plan this offseason.

After watching rookie quarterback Caleb Williams withstand 68 sacks as a rookie as Chicago’s defense was never quite able to generate a consistent pass rush, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears clearly prioritized adding premier veteran talent along both lines of scrimmage at the top of the free-agent market.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo were among the first players the Bears signed when the new league year began, and the premier center available on the open market, Drew Dalman, also inked a deal with Chicago.

The Bears’ big-spending up front seemed partially motivated by watching the Philadelphia Eagles ambush Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, sacking Mahomes six times in a 40-22 victory, and significantly by the franchise’s own weaknesses along both lines of scrimmage.

Ryan Poles and Chicago Bears valued Joe Thuney, Grady Jarrett’s ‘experience’

Chicago Bears Grady Jarrett celebrates making a play
Grady Jarrett celebrates making a play – Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In addition to protecting their own quarterback and pressuring the opponent’s Poles revealed a key reason behind the Bears’ aggressiveness, especially when it came to trading for Thuney and signing Jarrett.

Chicago Bears Drew Dalman
Drew Dalman blocking against the Chicago Bears – Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
Given that Thuney has won four Super Bowls and earned All-Pro recognition, there’s no question he can be an added resource for the younger players, especially if the Bears wind up selecting one of the top incoming rookie offensive linemen in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Poles also believes that there’s a certain hunger that players like Thuney and Jarrett bring with them to a young team looking to forge an identity and aiming to become contenders.

“And I always think it’s important that in order to do that and lead you also have to be taking care of business on the field (yourself) and still be productive,” Poles explained. “Because I’ve seen situations where there’s older guys who aren’t really in their prime. They’re almost in survival mode just trying to finish out their career and it just doesn’t hold as much weight. So when there’s guys that are actually playing at a high level and they’ve won a bunch of games and they’re addressing certain things, I think it’s just weighted heavier and the guys will follow and will listen to that.”

Chicago Bears Joe Thuney
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney (62) blocks against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Kansas City 19-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

