The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from one of the greatest players to play for the franchise this century, pass rusher Joey Bosa, and the Chicago Bears would be wise to aggressively pursue the five-time Pro Bowler.

Bosa, 29, could be a difference-making answer to one of the Bears’ biggest offseason needs, adding a disruptive complementary pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat.

The 6-foot-5 and 280-pound former No. 3 overall pick out of Ohio State is fresh off an injury-shortened 2024 campaign in which he produced five sacks and 22 total tackles in 14 games.

Since the Chargers released Bosa before the new league year begins and free agency officially opens, he is free to sign with any team, immediately.

Why Joey Bosa would elevate the Chicago Bears Defense

General Manager Ryan Poles has already been aggressive this offseason, pulling off a pair of trades to significantly upgrade the offensive line, acquiring guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, and investing some of Chicago’s abundant cap space in a premier edge rusher — and getting ahead of the market could be prudent.

The Bears currently have approximately $50.3 million in cap space, which is plenty of spending flexibility to sign Bosa, and still be targeted at key positions in free agency.

As the Philadelphia Eagles showed in Super Bowl LIX, few things matter more to a dominant defense, or a team’s championship aspirations, than having a disruptive defensive line capable of leading a barrage of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Bosa would be a big step towards building that kind of front for the Bears.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bosa logged 34 total pressures and 10 quarterback hits, which ranked 19th in the NFL.

While the NFL Draft offers some potentially difference-making edge rushers, the Bears may prefer to invest the No. 10 pick in a dynamic offensive playmaker, and signing Bosa would be a step closer to allowing Poles and the Bears to select the best player on the board, rather than drafting for need.

Likewise, the free agent market is thin on proven commodities with upside, outside of the likes of Josh Sweat and Khalil Mack who could fetch market-setting contracts, so signing Bosa would check another big item off Poles’ to-do list and likely without completely breaking the bank.

