Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Bears

Chicago Bears: Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams’ chemistry is growing fast

Eric RootBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Ben Johnson
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson (R) speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The duo of head coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has many Chicago Bears fans excited for the 2025 season. The new coach of the Bears should be able to bring out the best in the young quarterback.

The dynamic and creative playcaller confirmed during the offseason that Chicago’s offense will be “tailored around the quarterback.” Williams has a major chance to improve moving forward with a coach like Johnson.

Johnson has already been coaching his quarterback tough, even giving him “homework” during the offseason. Johnson discussed the homework he gave his quarterback during Tuesday’s media session.

The Bears’ head coach also explained to the media the strong connection that he is building with his quarterback.

The connection between Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback is growing fast

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Johnson told the media on Tuesday that he has had constant phone calls with Williams throughout the offseason and had this to say regarding Williams:

We’re in a great place. He wants to get coached hard, and we’re going to push him as hard as we can and do what’s right for the team.”

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Johnson also stated that he and the coaching staff have already noticed some improvements from the quarterback, despite not having taken the field yet.

The connection that Williams and Johnson are building will excite many Bears fans. Williams must take the next step during the 2025 season. With Williams reportedly already improving, there’s a good chance it’ll happen thanks to his new head coach.

Syndication: Green Bay Press Gazette
Syndication: Green Bay Press Gazette Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears won the game, 24-22, on a 51-yard field goal as time expired. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin © Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply