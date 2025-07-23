The duo of head coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has many Chicago Bears fans excited for the 2025 season. The new coach of the Bears should be able to bring out the best in the young quarterback.

The dynamic and creative playcaller confirmed during the offseason that Chicago’s offense will be “tailored around the quarterback.” Williams has a major chance to improve moving forward with a coach like Johnson.

Johnson has already been coaching his quarterback tough, even giving him “homework” during the offseason. Johnson discussed the homework he gave his quarterback during Tuesday’s media session.

Ben Johnson said he gave Caleb Williams some homework/guidelines to work on over the break. That entailed:

-Spending 30-40 minutes to an hour a day in the playbook. Williams: "If you can’t give up an hour or 30 minutes to go over your playbook, you probably shouldn’t be in this… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 22, 2025

The Bears’ head coach also explained to the media the strong connection that he is building with his quarterback.

The connection between Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback is growing fast

Johnson told the media on Tuesday that he has had constant phone calls with Williams throughout the offseason and had this to say regarding Williams:

“We’re in a great place. He wants to get coached hard, and we’re going to push him as hard as we can and do what’s right for the team.”

Ben Johnson said he and Caleb Williams had many phone calls during the offseason, building a strong connection: "We’re in a great place. He wants to get coached hard, and we’re going to push him as hard as we can and do what’s right for the team." pic.twitter.com/YdETDoTqFp — Dave (@dave_bfr) July 22, 2025

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Johnson also stated that he and the coaching staff have already noticed some improvements from the quarterback, despite not having taken the field yet.

Ben Johnson on building trust with Caleb Williams: "We're ready to go. The governor's off." Johnson said that he and Williams have had constant communication, constant phone calls this offseason to build their rapport. Said that Williams took some "homework" with him this… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 22, 2025

The connection that Williams and Johnson are building will excite many Bears fans. Williams must take the next step during the 2025 season. With Williams reportedly already improving, there’s a good chance it’ll happen thanks to his new head coach.

Chicago Bears rookie did not participate at practice Day 1 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE