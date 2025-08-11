How Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson still elevated Caleb Williams’ game despite preseason decision

As Ben Johnson opened his head coaching tenure with the Chicago Bears, he decided to bench a number of starters including quarterback Caleb Williams. However, the head coach still remained committed to elevating Williams’ game.

Johnson put a strong emphasis on Friday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. There, Williams got most of the reps and was evaluated fully. It’s yet to be seen if the head coach will take the same approach entering Week 2’s preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

But if he does, Johnson clearly has a plan in place. Before kickoff against the Dolphins, he spent nearly an hour with Williams and many of the team’s key offensive starts. There, the head coach took a hands-on approach and worked with his quarterback through all facets of the offense, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“By my count, a total of 87 plays were run. Now, they were routes on air as there were no defensive players on the field. Johnson — and all of the offensive coaches — had a script. Williams would stand next to Johnson, who would give him the play. Then, the quarterback simulated a huddle with the player (only one ran a route on each snap) and gave the play call. They’d break the huddle, go to the line of scrimmage, Williams would simulate pre-snap actions and then the play would be run.

Sometimes, Johnson just gave the play call to Williams. Other times, they’d talk for 30 to 45 seconds, going over various details of the play. Williams would have to imagine the defensive look and run the play.

Chicago Bears counting on Caleb Williams improvement

One area that Williams struggled in during the preseason practice was completing out routes to DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus on the goal line. Biggs noticed the quarterback was leading them too far. Still, there was a lot of progress that was made in this session. Johnson understands that helping Williams reach his No. 1 pick ceiling is amongst his highest priorities. Taking a hands-on approach to his development ensure he knows exactly where the quarterback stands.

“We’ve got motions,” Johnson said. “We’ve got first down, second down, third down. We’re changing everything up. You talk about timing and rhythm, anticipation, being on the same page in the passing game.

“There is no substitute for real live bullets, I get that, but at the same time, when you can accumulate 70-plus reps in a day, that’s pretty good,” he continued. “That goes a long way in terms of where you want to go with the connection with the quarterback and his pass catchers. I wish I could do that every day with him or every other day with him, to be quite frank with you. It was a good time to do it.”

Throughout training camp, Johnson has worked with Williams on everything from his pre-snap motion to how he gets up after taking a hit. As the regular season draws closer, the head coach’s teachings will become more specific. Williams must prove he is taking in all the information and adapting his game.

While practice reps are one thing, fans won’t be fully convinced until the quarterback plays in an actual game. When he does, Johnson wants to ensure Williams is ready to succeed.

