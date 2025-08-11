How Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson still elevated Caleb Williams’ game despite preseason decision

As Ben Johnson opened his head coaching tenure with the Chicago Bears, he decided to bench a number of starters including quarterback Caleb Williams. However, the head coach still remained committed to elevating Williams’ game.
Johnson put a strong emphasis on Friday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. There, Williams got most of the reps and was evaluated fully. It’s yet to be seen if the head coach will take the same approach entering Week 2’s preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
But if he does, Johnson clearly has a plan in place. Before kickoff against the Dolphins, he spent nearly an hour with Williams and many of the team’s key offensive starts. There, the head coach took a hands-on approach and worked with his quarterback through all facets of the offense, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.
“By my count, a total of 87 plays were run. Now, they were routes on air as there were no defensive players on the field. Johnson — and all of the offensive coaches — had a script. Williams would stand next to Johnson, who would give him the play. Then, the quarterback simulated a huddle with the player (only one ran a route on each snap) and gave the play call. They’d break the huddle, go to the line of scrimmage, Williams would simulate pre-snap actions and then the play would be run.
Chicago Bears counting on Caleb Williams improvement
One area that Williams struggled in during the preseason practice was completing out routes to DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus on the goal line. Biggs noticed the quarterback was leading them too far. Still, there was a lot of progress that was made in this session. Johnson understands that helping Williams reach his No. 1 pick ceiling is amongst his highest priorities. Taking a hands-on approach to his development ensure he knows exactly where the quarterback stands.
