Chicago Bears linked to Super Bowl hero with 43 Sacks

If general manager Ryan Poles is going to dramatically improve the Chicago Bears‘ defense this offseason, it starts with adding a dominant pass rusher.

Last season, Chicago struggled to find a consistent complementary pass rusher to Montez Sweat’s 5.5 sacks, and the result was a defense that not only was frequently gashed against the run but finished middle of the pack with 40 sacks.

Armed with upwards of $79 million in cap space, among the most spending flexibility in the league, and a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, Poles and the Bears are well-positioned to be big players in the pass rush market this offseason.

Is Josh Sweat a top free-agent target for the Chicago Bears?

NFL Media’s Nick Shook put together a list of ideal landing spots for some of the top free agents expected to be available when the new league year begins on March 14, including Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat landing with the Bears.

“Chicago has a ton of cap room and plenty of positions to address,” Shook points out for NFL Media. “But I could see them prioritizing a deal for Josh Sweat (likely spending a little too much) in order to pair him with Montez Sweat, which would give new coordinator Dennis Allen a formidable set of pass rushers to scheme around. (Plus, just imagine the fun marketing options the Bears would have with two Sweats up front!)

“Promotional material aside, this duo would cause problems for opposing quarterbacks in a division filled with high-flying offenses. Sure, the Bears probably should allocate the majority of their cap spending elsewhere (e.g. offensive line, receiver), and $42-43 million is a lot to spend on two edge rushers annually. But Josh Sweat is the type of edge rusher Chicago should pursue while still retaining most of their spending power to use elsewhere.”

Last season, Sweat posted eight sacks while generating 54 quarterback pressures and emerging as the Eagles’ most dominant defender in a blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The 6-foot-5 and 265-pound edge rusher has logged 43 sacks since being chosen in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, out of Florida State.

Sweat could be an ideal fit for the Bears, especially if Chicago misses out on likes of trading for Myes Garrett (if the Browns change their tune and wind up dealing him) and signing a top of the market player such as Khalil Mack.

