Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is ready to play Sunday via injury report

Kevin WilsonBy 1 Min Read
Justin Fields shows no injury designation on Chicago Bears report and will be ready for action on Sunday vs. the Packers.

After missing one week due to an injury on his non-throwing shoulder Justin Fields was a full participant in practice and looks to be the starter on Sunday. Regardless if fans think he should sit just to be sure the Chicago Bears and Fields himself have stated they want him to play when healthy.

The Chicago Bears play the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. A huge game in the eyes of the Bears and probably for Fields especially because he would love to beat Rodgers at home considering the game at Soldier Field last year. Rodgers has been dealing with injuries as well but reports show he is gearing up to play Sunday as well.

