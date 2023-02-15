The Chicago Bears are likely to be trading away Justin Fields according to rumors coming out of the post-Senior Bowl week according to Jason LaCanfora.

The rumors surrounding quarterback Justin Fields being traded just don’t seem to be dying down. Warren Sapp initially brought it up, a recent mock draft had the Bears trading Fields and the smoke seems to build.

The latest comes from Jason La Canfora, the former CBS Sports analyst who has covered the NFL for years. La Canfora tweeted this on Wednesday, hearing that NFL general managers believe Fields will actually be dealt.

More than one NFL general manager came away from the Senior Bowl fairly convinced that Justin Fields will be dealt — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 15, 2023

Should we believe La Canfora? There have been numerous reports of his that haven’t been true over the years and all signs are pointing to the Bears keeping Fields.

Justin Fields has struggled at times in two seasons in Chicago, leading the Bears’ passing offense to the 30th and 32nd best passing offense in the NFL. But it’s not all his fault. The offensive line wasn’t good at times and he doesn’t have many weapons to throw to in the offense.

Plus, he’s had two head coaches and two offensive coordinators in two seasons so far.

This could be a pure smoke screen on the part of the Bears to drive up the value on the number one overall pick in a trade-down scenario. That’s the most realistic option here.

The Bears also need to do a lot to build up the team around Justin Fields and only have three short years to do it in or they’re faced with giving him a large contract extension. The scenario that is similar to Justin Fields is Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals. Murray isn’t good enough for the money he’s making and with the money tied up in him it’s going to be hard for the Cardinals to improve their team enough to carry Murray to the playoffs.

Add to it you likely only have the first overall pick once, or at least that’s what you want to have happen if GM is doing his job well.

One thing is for sure it’s going to be an interesting next two months until the NFL Draft kicks off in late April.

