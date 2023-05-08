Report: Worried Super Bowl contender makes offseason plans around Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears finished with the worst record in the league, but one Super Bowl contender isn’t factoring last season into their plans for 2023. The Bears came into the offseason with the number one overall pick and the most cash to spend in free agency. They’ve built up a roster that will be more competitive this season, and the Bears should be one of the more exciting teams to watch this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly taking notice.

The Chiefs will play one game in Frankfurt, Germany, in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. There was a report from a German newspaper the NFL would schedule the Bears for the 2023 Frankfurt game. Peter King with Football Morning In America has a conflicting report. King said a source told him that the Chiefs requested the Bears’ game not be moved from Kansas City:

“I’ve been told there’s some doubt on both of those reports. First: When a team gives up one of its home games to play overseas, it has the option of requesting to the league one home game on its schedule the team does not want to be moved. I’m told Kansas City requested that the Chicago game not be played overseas.”

The Chiefs have a challenging 2023 schedule

The Bears are living rent-free in the Chiefs’ heads this offseason. It’s not like the Chiefs have a lack of quality 2023 opponents. King thinks the NFL will keep certain prime-time worthy games away from an early North American start time:

“Wouldn’t Kansas City want to protect red-hot home games against Buffalo, Cincinnati and Philadelphia from moving to Germany? The league would almost certainly not schedule those games for overseas, because Germany games are played in the 9:30 a.m. ET window, which is not nearly as conducive to big ratings as are Sunday late-afternoon or primetime games.”

Other than their divisional opponents, that still leaves the Chiefs’ possible foe in Germany to be the Detroit Lions or Miami Dolphins. Both of those teams are considered playoff contenders this year. The Miami Dolphins could be a threat to win the AFC East if Tua Tagovailoa is healthy. The Lions are the betting favorite to win the NFC North.

The Chiefs should want to keep the Chicago Bears game in Kansas City

There are a few good reasons for the Chiefs to want to protect the Bears’ home game in Kansas City. Chiefs fans are going to want to watch this Bears team play live. Quarterback Justin Fields is a draw to NFL fans because of his exciting style of play. Now that he has a trio of flashy wide receivers, people will be willing to pay good money to watch a football brand that can dazzle. Secondly, the Bears have a large international fanbase. The Chiefs don’t want to play an improved football team with a home crowd.

