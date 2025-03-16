Chicago Bears playmaker’s best free agent fit revealed

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen remains available as NFL free agency reaches its second week, and the veteran could be on the move.

Allen, 32, arrived in Chicago in exchange for a fourth-round pick in last spring’s NFL Draft in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and spent much of last season attempting to get on the same page with no. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams.

It is entirely possible that Allen may be about to go through the exact same process this fall.

Could Keenan Allen sign with the Denver Broncos?

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox put together a list of the best fits for the top remaining free agents, including Allen landing with the Denver Broncos, in quarterback Bo Nix’s revamped supporting cast.

“Allen would fit well into Denver’s offense,” Knox writes for B/R. “Where he could spell Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele on the perimeter or in the slot. His route-running, hands and experience could also benefit young quarterback Bo Nix as he continues to develop.” Denver has spent the early stages of the offseason adding reliable weapons for Nix, including signing veteran tight end Evan Engram, and emerging receiver Trent Sherfield, but Allen may be the best fit of all. Signing Allen would give the Broncos a complementary playmaker to Courtland Sutton, on the perimeter, and a savvy veteran who Nix could depend on. After all, Williams had a 98.4 passer rating when targeting Allen, who still flashed an ability to stretch the field with a 10.1 yards average depth of target. Allen could still return to the Bears, but as free agency enters its second week could see a robust market develop, including possibly landing in Sean Payton’s offense with Nix.

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver signing with New Orleans Saints Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE