After selecting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears acquired veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, Allen is set to hit free agency.

Allen’s tenure in Chicago came with plenty of highs and lows. He led the team with seven receiving touchdowns. However, his 744 receiving yards was the lowest mark of his career since 2017. At times, it seemed as if Allen didn’t fully mesh in the Bears offense.

But it’s fair to wonder if that’s an Allen issue or a Chicago problem. It’s not hard to struggle when dealing with a broken offensive line and changing play callers. Through all the struggles, Allen still proved he is a menace in the red zone and a reliable threat when called upon; despite a few untimely drops.

Because of that, the wide receiver will be highly coveted in free agency. He won’t reach Tee Higgins level of hype, but there will be pronounced interest in Allen. While the Bears would certainly welcome a comeback, they already have DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on the roster. They may be unwilling to meet the contract demands Allen could garner from a wide receiver needy team.

Still, the Bears are going to need all the playmakers they can get as Ben Johnson introduces his offense in Chicago. Teams will begin to hound in on Moore and Odunze if there isn’t another field stretcher. If Allen decides to walk in free agency, these three receivers would help the Chicago Bears offense stay afloat.

Marquise Brown joins the Chicago Bears

Marquise Brown signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 as a key weapon for Patrick Mahomes. However, a shoulder injury kept him out of all but two games of the regular season. While he was able to return for the playoffs, Kansas City didn’t get the impact they were hoping for.

But before joining the Chiefs, Brown was a star receiver for the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. Over his two years with the team, the man nicknamed Hollywood, caught 118 passes for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns. Previously, he spent three years with the Ravens, catching 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Brown is a target magnet, making at least 45 receptions in every year of his career but 2024. He has the speed to burn corners on the outside, but can also fill the chain-moving role Allen largely occupied.

The wide receiver may not be the same red zone threat Allen is, but he is still a playmaker entering his age 28-year campaign. Now fully healthy from injury, the Chicago Bears could give Brown an opportunity to shine again.

Tyler Boyd signs with Bears

After a standout tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, Tyler Boyd was a forgotten man in his lone season with the Tennessee Titans. While he appeared in 16 games and started eight, Boyd caught just 39 passes for 390 scoreless yards.

But fans shouldn’t quickly forget about Boyd’s time with the Bengals. He was never the superstar, shrouded behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. And yet, Boyd still caught 513 passes for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. From 2018-2022, Boyd had at least 50 receptions, 700 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He isn’t too far removed from that production, although it may be foolish to count on those numbers. Still, Boyd gives Williams a safety blanket wherever needed. He won’t make as many flashy plays as Moore and Odunze, but he and Cole Kmet would operate in key chain-moving roles.

Before Johnson can get flashy with it, the Chicago Bears need to build the foundation of their offense. Boyd and his reliable hands could help Williams continue developing into the generational quarterback Chicago thinks he can be.

Ben Johnson lures Mike Williams to Chicago Bears

Mike Williams will have a peculiar market once he hits free agency. He is considered one of the stronger wide receivers in the league, but his run with the Pittsburgh Steelers may have some front offices puzzled. If the price tag doesn’t get too high, the Bears would be wise to strike.

In his nine games with the Steelers, Williams caught nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. It came after he caught just 12 passes for 166 scoreless yards over nine games with the New York Jets. But much like Boyd’s situation, fans shouldn’t be quick to punish Williams.

Over his seven-year tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers, the wide receiver caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 15.6 yards per reception. Which is made even more appealing by Williams’ 6-foot-4, 218 pound frame.

That size will help make up for what the Chicago Bears would lose in Keenan Allen. Furthermore, Williams has the playmaking chops Johnson will require. He is sure to draw plenty of interest across the league, but a three-WR trio of Moore, Odunze and Williams would send nightmares to all of Chicago’s opponents.

