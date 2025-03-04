The Chicago Bears signed Keenan Allen in hopes that the veteran wide receiver would prove to be a reliable and productive target for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, but the pair never quite got on the same page in 2024.

Allen, 32, was besieged by foot and ankle injuries throughout last season, as well, which limited his upside and seemed to impact his timing with Williams throughout the season.

Could Keenan Allen walk in free agency?

Over the past two offseasons, the Bears have invested significant resources at wide receiver.

The Bears acquired D.J. Moore in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers, back in 2023, and chose Rome Odunze in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft, out of the University of Washington, after acquiring Allen in a trade with the Chargers.

However, with the new league year looming and free agency about to get underway, the Bears could once again see some turnover at receiver this offseason.

Pro Football Focus suggests Allen will reach free agency and play elsewhere in 2025.

“After being acquired by Chicago for a fourth-round pick last March, Keenan Allen is set to hit free agency,” Mason Cameron writes for PFF. “With the Bears looking to reinvest that cap space into their offensive line. At 32, Allen enters the market following the lowest-graded season of his career but should still attract interest from teams seeking a veteran presence and a savvy route-runner out of the slot.”

If Allen walks, the Bears could look to target one of the top receiver prospects early in this year’s draft, or even go shopping for an upgrade at the top of the free-agent market.

Armed with roughly $80 million in cap space, if general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears believe a receiver such as Stefon Diggs, or Chris Godwin, or Marquise “Hollywood” Brown have more upside than Allen was able to offer, Chicago could look to bring in a veteran to round out what has the potential to be a reliable and explosive trio of receivers.

