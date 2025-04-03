Chicago Bears linked to defensive tackle with 6.5 sacks

Even after the Chicago Bears signed defensive lineman Grady Jarrett early in free agency, the franchise might not be done bolstering the defensive line.

As the Philadelphia Eagles illustrated in the Super Bowl, a relentless front-four pass rush can have catastrophic consequences for an offense. Just ask Patrick Mahomes how daunting it is to absorb six sacks despite the defense never blitzing.

It is entirely possible, even with Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingo’s arrivals earlier this offseason that general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears could still look to tab a defensivive lineman early in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

‘Ideal’ NFL Draft fit for Chicago Bears revealed

Chad Reuter of NFL Media put together a list of each team’s ideal fits in the upcoming NFL Draft, including listing Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in the second round.

“Grant’s bulk is needed in the middle of the defense in run situations,” Reuter writes for NFL Media. “His presence would allow Gervon Dexter and veteran addition Grady Jarrett to be fresh enough to attack the backfield on passing downs.”

At 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds, Grant is a space-eater and dominant run-stuffer who could provide quality snaps in Dennis Allen’s defense, perhaps even as an anchor along the interior.

Across three seasons in Ann Arbor, Grant posted 6.5 sacks to go with his 69.5 total tackles and three forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, while Pro Football Focus gives Grant a strong 9.4 pass rush win rate, his 87.5 run-stopping grade is among the best in class, which could make him an asset for Allen as the Bears look to contend with running backs such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs, and emerging star Jordan Mason in the NFC North, alone in 2025 and beyond.

