Chicago Bears Fans React To Major Coaching Hire For 2023

The Chicago Bears hired a former defensive coordinator Tuesday

The Chicago Bears hired Ken Norton III to be a part of Matt Eberflus’ defensive staff for the 2023 season. Norton is the son of former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kenny Norton Jr. The two worked together under Pete Carroll’s regime. Ken Norton III spent the 2022 season with UCLA as a football analyst. Bears fans reacted to Norton’s hire this spring after a busy free agency period for the defense.

The Bears are looking to improve their defense following a dismal 2022 campaign that saw them as one of the worst units in the NFL. The Bears’ defense should be improved after they added quality pieces at linebacker in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and upgraded their one-tech with Andrew Billings. They also added a couple of depth pieces at the defensive end. The defense is far from a finished project. The Bears head into April’s draft with chances to add at the three-tech, defensive end, and cornerback positions.

Norton can continue to learn the ropes of NFL coaching as he works with a youthful defensive group this season.

Bears fans react to the hire

Not long after reports came out that Norton was hired, Bears fans reacted to the news on social media. Here are the best takes on Twitter of Norton joining the Bears staff.

