Chicago Bears: Amidst uncertain future Khalil Herbert could have good season in 2024

With the addition of D’Andre Swift, many expect Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert to struggle in 2024. However, the eased workload could work out in his favor.

When the NFL’s free agency frenzy began in March, Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles surprised many. With his first move, he signed running back D’Andre Swift. With all of the improvements needed to strengthen the roster, not many people felt running back was on top of the list for Poles.

Last season, the Bears had Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, and Roschon Johnson as the main backs. That gave Chicago a good, tough stable of runners. However, injuries prevented the unit from performing as expected. At one point, all three were out. As a result, quarterback Justin Fields was the leading rusher (for the second straight season).

Poles decided to let Foreman walk. That left them with the Khalil Herbert/Roschon Johnson duo. They also had Travis Homer. However, Homer was unable to make an impression when he had the opportunity. Poles wanted to have a solid trio of running backs, especially now that Fields is with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Because of that, Poles went out and signed Swift.

Swift comes in and takes over as RB1. He was a Pro Bowl running back last season, rushing for 1,049 yards and 5 touchdowns. Additionally, he had 214 receiving yards and a touchdown.

With Swift on board, that means bad news for Herbert, right? He will certainly see a decrease in his workload. Also, with him being a mediocre pass catcher, his snaps might be reduced even more. Both Swift and Johnson are good pass catchers out of the backfield.

Herbert flashes ability but injuries hold him back

Khalil Herbert was the Chicago Bears’ sixth-round pick in 2021. Despite that, he made an impression during his rookie season. He made the team and became David Montgomery‘s backup.

In his second season, Herbert took a big step forward. He went from 433 rushing yards in 2021 to 731 in 2022. Additionally, his run-per-carry average jumped from 4.2 yards to 5.7. His touchdowns went from two to four. He was an integral part of the offense in a backup role.

Last season, Montgomery took off for Detroit. Herbert became the Chicago Bears’ starter. Things did not go as planned, though. He had 611 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He did, however, have more than 100 receiving yards.

Injuries have been holding Herbert back. After playing in all 17 games in 2021, he has missed nine games in the past two seasons. He had a chance to step into the limelight as the starter last season but missing five games prevented that from happening.

Do not get it wrong, though. Despite not getting the yards, Herbert still averaged 4.6 yards per carry, higher than the league average. However, his injuries leave people to wonder how good he could be. In his career, he averages almost five yards per carry. Imagine how impressive he could be if he did that over a full season.

Could having Swift’s arrival be a blessing in disguise?

Swift certainly makes the Bears’ running backs unit stronger. Most people feel that Swift will take snaps away from Herbert. That might be rough for Herbert, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. He will be looking for a big deal next season. Not getting as many touches could hurt that chance.

Reports since free agency have predicted the Chicago Bears eventually trading Herbert. It has not happened, yet, though.

It might not be a bad thing, though. As we saw in his rookie season, Herbert played every game. This season, the reduced workload could help him. That could happen

once again in 2024. He could be fresher throughout the season. He has the ability to juke defenders and speed to turn a two-yard gain into one for 20.

Herbert and Swift can actually help each other. Swift has also had some trouble with injuries. He missed 12 games in his four seasons. Having such a dependable backup in Herbert, Swift could also stay healthy and continue to build on his Pro Bowl season.

There are some players who are better as backups. The Bears had Matt Suhey as Walter Payton‘s backup for most of his ten-year career. Herbert can carve out a long NFL career as a backup. Of course, he only needs one team to believe he can be an effective starter. If he has a big season in 2024, he gives himself options. Staying healthy all season long helps in giving him those options.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE