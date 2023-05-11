Chicago Bears will host Green Bay Packers in week 1 of the 2023 Season

The 2023 NFL schedule will be officially released on Thursday, May 11th around 7 pm CT for all 32 teams, but like every year, individual games tend to leak before then. Even while many of these leaks do happen, nothing is certain until the actual announcement.

The Chicago Bears will open the season against the Packers — but not in prime time — according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. It’s slated to be a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff in Chicago.

NFL schedule leak: The #Packers will get the Jordan Love era underway with a Week 1 game vs. the #Bears in Chicago, per @mattschneidman. That’s a 4:25pm ET game on FOX. Green Bay will have five primetime games on their schedule: – Week 5: Lions (TNF)

– Week 6 at Raiders (MNF)

In that regard, the 2023 NFL schedule started with a little wink. Under Aaron Rodgers, the Chicago Bears belonged to the Packers. Amazingly, the Packers under Rodgers have triumphed in 12 of their previous 13 visits to Soldier Field. Against Chicago, Green Bay has won eight games in a row, 13 of 14, 17 of 19, and 23 of 26, turning a longtime deficit into a 104-94-6 series lead.

In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South. They will also play the NFC East’s Washington Commanders and the NFC West’s Arizona Cardinals, who finished in the same position. With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road.

The Chicago Bears’ schedule will be released tonight at 7pm CT.

