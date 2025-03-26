As the Chicago Bears finalize their 2025 NFL Draft plans, the idea of selecting a cornerback has now entered the picture. But even if the Bears added to their secondary, Kyler Gordon wouldn’t be displaced from his starting role in the slot.

Gordon is entering his contract year, meaning Chicago soon has to make a serious decision on him. However, General Manager Ryan Poles has already alluded to the idea of signing Gordon to a contract extension. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears using their remaining cap space to ensure a deal happens before the regular season.

But once Gordon is re-signed, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is urging the Bears to keep him in the slot. While there will be plenty future questions about the Bears’ secondary, Biggs argues Gordon remaining in his natural position is what’s best for business.

“Chances are good Johnson is available at No. 10, but if the Bears choose him, I’d be surprised if they explored a position change for Gordon,” Biggs wrote. “Nickel cornerback is really important, and the Bears believe they have one of the better young ones in the league. That’s to the point, I think the team will explore a contract extension for Gordon this offseason.”

“Keep Gordon where he’s at, where he’s comfortable and allow him to flourish,” Biggs continued. “I don’t disagree that safety will be a pressing need in the near future, but let’s not lose sight that teams can find excellent safeties on Day 2 and even Day 3 of the draft.”

“There were a handful of questions this week about the safety position,” Biggs concluded. “The Bears have put their resources and attention where it had to go to open free agency — and that was in the trenches. There will be a time and place to add some depth and competition on the back end.”

Kyler Gordon becomes part of Chicago Bears defensive core

With Dennis Allen taking over as defensive coordinator, there are sure to be plenty of changes to Chicago’s defense. The Bears have already brought in a pair of defensive linemen in Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. But one constant that will remain is Gordon operating in the slot.

Originally selected by Chicago with the No. 39 overall pick in 2022, Gordon has gone on to appear in 42 games for the Bears, starting 34. Gordon has made 207 tackles, 17 passes defended and five interceptions.

During the 2024 campaign, the cornerback racked up a career-high 75 tackles and three fumble recoveries to go alongside five passes defended, a forced fumble and half a sack. Furthermore, Gordon earned a 76 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 20/222 cornerbacks. He excelled in both run defense (76.5 grade, 32/222 cornerbacks) and coverage (76, 19/222 cornerbacks).

There are still things Gordon can improve on, but the Bears believe they have one of the best young slot corners in the league on their roster. While an extension may come beforehand, Gordon will have an opportunity to prove his worth in 2025.

What about Tyrique Stevenson?

Jaylon Johnson’s spot on the team is unquestioned. He is the CB1 and will be shadowing opposing team’s top receiving options all season. As the Bears build out their secondary, it’ll be around Johnson. But that leaves Tyrique Stevenson as the weak link in the cornerback room.

Most remember Stevenson for his actions during the Washington Commanders Hail Mary disaster. But over the course of the entire season, he racked up 78 tackles, 12 passes defended and two interceptions. Only 24-years-old, Chicago is hoping Stevenson molds into a key member of the defense. And with the right coaching, Biggs sees the vision.

“Cornerback isn’t a position I would rule out for a high draft pick. If there is a highly graded option at No. 10, and Michigan’s Will Johnson and Texas’ Jahdae Barron could be on the board, it’s at least worth a discussion because there’s no such thing as having too much talent or depth at cornerback,” Biggs wrote The Bears would need to have a significantly higher grade on a cornerback to pass on some other positions.”

“The hope is that defensive backs coach Al Harris is a really strong mentor for Stevenson and the Bears can unlock more consistency in his game,” Biggs continued. “Right now, I think it’s a competition between Stevenson and Smith for the job, but the Bears will need to add some more depth.”

The 2025 season will be a major audition for Stevenson, as it will be for many on the Bears’ roster. Ben Johnson is trying to set the foundation for success in his first season with the Bears. If Stevenson can put together a strong campaign, he’ll be a member of Chicago’s core for years to come. But if he struggles, the Bears will have to start seriously thinking about their secondary.

Chicago Bears linked to ‘highest ceiling’ pass rusher in 2025 NFL Draft Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE