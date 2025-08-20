Trending
Chicago Bears star cornerback returns from injury

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) makes a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) makes a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

Chicago Bears star Kyler Gordon has become one of, if not the best, slot corner in the NFL. Back in April, Gordon signed a three-year $40 million contract extension. keeping him with the team through the 2028 season. This extension has made Gordon the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

With Dennis Allen running the defense, it is highly expected that Gordon has a massive 2025 season. The former 2022 second-round pick suffered a hamstring issue before week one of the preseason. Gordon has not been practicing since before the joint practices the Bears had with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Brad Biggs, the star cornerback has finally returned to practice.

The Chicago Bears star returned to practice on Wednesday

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) breaks up a pass meant for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) breaks up a pass meant for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In a new post on X, the Bears insider confirmed that Gordon returned to the practice field for Wednesday’s practice.

The defensive back returns at a much-needed time for Chicago. Starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson has still not returned from the injury he suffered before camp. However, Ben Johnson confirmed that Johnson will likely be ready before Week 1’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears also suffered a huge blow to their secondary depth on Wednesday. It was announced that Terell Smith will be out for the entire 2025 season following a knee injury he suffered during this past Sunday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gordon returns to the team at a much-needed time. It’s great that Gordon will be 100 percent ready for the start of the regular season.

NFL: London Games Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) reacts with teammates during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

