Chicago Bears star Kyler Gordon has become one of, if not the best, slot corner in the NFL. Back in April, Gordon signed a three-year $40 million contract extension. keeping him with the team through the 2028 season. This extension has made Gordon the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

With Dennis Allen running the defense, it is highly expected that Gordon has a massive 2025 season. The former 2022 second-round pick suffered a hamstring issue before week one of the preseason. Gordon has not been practicing since before the joint practices the Bears had with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Brad Biggs, the star cornerback has finally returned to practice.

The Chicago Bears star returned to practice on Wednesday

In a new post on X, the Bears insider confirmed that Gordon returned to the practice field for Wednesday’s practice.

#Bears CN Kyler Gordon back at practice for the first time since before joint practice with Miami. He had a hamstring issue. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 20, 2025

The defensive back returns at a much-needed time for Chicago. Starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson has still not returned from the injury he suffered before camp. However, Ben Johnson confirmed that Johnson will likely be ready before Week 1’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears also suffered a huge blow to their secondary depth on Wednesday. It was announced that Terell Smith will be out for the entire 2025 season following a knee injury he suffered during this past Sunday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gordon returns to the team at a much-needed time. It’s great that Gordon will be 100 percent ready for the start of the regular season.

Chicago Bears have worrisome injury development with preseason sack leader; Gervon Dexter Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE