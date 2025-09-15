Chicago Bears legend calls out star defensive player after Week 2

The Chicago Bears defense only gave up six points in the first three quarters of the season. In the last five quarters, Chicago has surrendered 73 points in two losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

The Bears lack of pass rush allowed Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy to lead a fourth-quarter comeback, and for Lions quarterback Jared Goff to torch defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit. Defensive end Montez hasn’t done enough, given his role on the defense.

Former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs called out Sweat for his lack of production. Sweat has six tackles this season but no sacks. (Sweat was about to record a sack of Goff on Sunday, but an illegal conduct penalty by Tyrique Stevenson wiped out the effort.)

Lance Briggs calls out Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat

Here is what Briggs had to say about Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat after another disappointing game, this time in Week 2 via Brick By Brick After Dark show on CHGO:

“However, there’s some money that we paid along that defensive line. There’s some money that we paid and that was for a good reason,” Briggs said. “I know [Montez] Sweat had a sack called back today however, there’s not enough consistency right now with our D-Line creating pressure. And the back seven gets affected by that. Now, Dennis Allen is a guy that likes to dial up blitzes here and there. Whatever it was, he felt a certain type of way about this game. Regardless if we were bringing four, or we were bringing five it wasn’t enough and we weren’t getting enough pressure. Sometimes in situations like that you have to look in the mirror and say ‘what can I do more? What is my standard? What is Montez Sweat’s standard? Am I premier guy or just a guy?’ Because right now you look like just a guy getting paid premier money.”

Watch the segment below:

Lance Briggs on Montez Sweat “Am I a premier player or am I just a guy? Cause right now you look like just a guy getting paid premier money.” pic.twitter.com/rm7uyNao1D — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) September 14, 2025

Sweat is too talented not to be a factor on defense. He had an excuse last season when he dealt with an ankle injury. This year, he needs to be better, or the Bears are going to be giving up lots of points via the passing defense. The secondary is unable to cover receivers for long periods of time.

