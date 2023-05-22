Chicago Bears: Fans react to photo showing surprising starter at right tackle

One photo from the Chicago Bears’ first full practice of the offseason during Monday’s OTA has caught fans’ interest. The Bears spent their most valuable pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on right tackle Darnell Wright. Wright was penciled in as a Week 1 starter by most analysts after the draft. But the rookie must prove his spot to the Bears coaching staff this spring and summer.

Larry Borom is getting reps with the Chicago Bears first team

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron posted two photos from the Bears’ practice that showed interesting developments on the offensive line. Third-year offensive tackle Larry Borom was pictured getting reps with the first team. Center Dieter Eiselen was with the first team as well.

In the things that mean nothing department, Larry Borom is pictured at RT and it looks like Dieter Eiselen was at center during first OTA practice. #Bears pic.twitter.com/LmQQ3pWQjW — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) May 22, 2023

Chicago Bears fans react to Borom starting

The first practice of OTAs is way too early to read much into Borom and Eiselen getting reps with the first team. However, it is interesting to see Borom working to defend his spot on the depth chart. Borom posted a questionable Tweet after the Bears selected Wright. It looks like Borom is taking his job seriously this offseason.

Bears fans reacted to Zimmerman’s post not long after it was published. Here are the best takes of Borom and Eiselen getting reps with the first team at Monday’s OTA practice.

No this is a disaster. Darnell Wright already a bust. Season over — Red roosker87 (@RedRoosker87) May 22, 2023

Looking pretty happy for a bust. He must not know yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/2jBNdg26dZ — Kirsten Tanis (@kct2020) May 22, 2023

MAYBE FIELDS IS PLAYIN WIT DA 2s!! — Kneel (@NPBM745) May 22, 2023

I get it means nothing and it’s only the first day but shouldn’t we want that QB-C chemistry clicking on all cylinders sooner than later? rotating centers just doesn’t make sense to me i guess especially because justin has no chemistry with any of them except a little from Lucas — fieldsvibez_ (@fieldsvibez_) May 22, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE