The Chicago Bears have placed linebacker Roquan Smith on PUP list amid contract negotiations

As expected the contract situation between the Chicago Bears and their star linebacker Roquan Smith is going to be one of the main focal points during training camp. On Wednesday morning, it was reported that the Bears have placed Roquan Smith and fellow LB Sam Kamara on the physically unable to perform list.

With no injury reported this allows Smith to attend meetings and be part of the team without practicing while the two sides negotiate a new contract. Word around camp suggests that while its still considered a holdout, Smith is still committed to be on the field for the 2022 season.

I hope he’s right. #DaBears defense can’t afford to be without its best returning player when the season kicks off. https://t.co/Mlqv8NnKSS pic.twitter.com/EpF9hwf7o5 — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) July 26, 2022

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune has been all over this story as details of the negotiations continue to emerge. According to Biggs, Roquan Smith is looking to become the highest paid off the ball linebacker in the league. Currently the Indianapolis Colts, Darius Leonard holds that distinction at $19.7 million per year.

“All contract negotiations are delicate. All have their own unique circumstances. Smith’s situation is at a different level for a couple of factors. First, he’s a former first-round draft pick who has played very well. He could be in line for an extension that puts him at or near the top of the food chain for oof-the-ball linebackers. That figure is approaching $20 million annually. Smith is not registered with an agent, according to the NFLPA, and has not been for a long time. Sources say Smith is being advised by a family member.”

Based on the factors, these negotiations are unique in terms of wants and who is involved in the negotiations but for now Bears fans should hold off on pressing the panic button.

