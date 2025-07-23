Chicago Bears’ left tackle battle takes intriguing twist as training camp opens

At Chicago Bears training camp, there is perhaps no position battle more pertinent than at left tackle. Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie are all battling for the opportunity to block quarterback Caleb Williams’ blindside.

Trapilo and Amegadjie split reps throughout the offseason program while Jones rehabbed from his season-ending ankle injury. But now that he is fully healthy, head coach Ben Johnson must now operate a three-man race. Early in training camp, all three should be given an opportunity to prove themselves. When Week 1 gets closer, it’ll become more evident who is the true leader for the left tackle job.

On day one of training camp, that opportunity went to Trapilo, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. All three players rotated during walk throughs, but Trapilo soaked in all the first-team reps during the team periods of practice.

“Ozzy Trapilo was at left tackle with the 1s during team periods,” Cronin wrote. “All 3 – Trapilo, Jones and Amegadjie – were out there today, and the Bears rotated the 3 tackles through during walk thru periods.”

Chicago Bears left tackle battle

The fact Trapilo earned the first-team reps isn’t necessarily surprising. It seems likely either Jones or Amegadjie will get that same opportunity in their next practice with the third option following. Johnson wants to see what all three bring to the table.

But the fact Trapilo was first in line could be telling of where he stands at least against Amegadjie. Johnson and company got their first view of them during OTAs and minicamp. Perhaps Trapilo’s play stood out more than Amegadjie’s. But now in training camp, with the pads on, the coaching staff will get a much better understanding.

For Trapilo, the biggest challenge in his way is moving from right to left tackle. He was a standout performer on the right side at Boston College, even earning First-team All-ACC honors in 2024. How he is able to adapt on the left side will be telling for how much playing time Trapilo sees as a rookie.

As training camp progresses, Johnson will be playing close attention to Jones, Trapilo and Amegadjie as whoever wins the battle must prove not to be an offensive line weak link. But at least on Wednesday, the spotlight shined bright on Trapilo.

