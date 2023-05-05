Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus brings in former All-Pro to speak to 2023 rookie class

The Chicago Bears are starting rookie minicamp today, so expect a lot of content to come out regarding the newest members of the squad. It sounds like most of the fanbase, and media members are loving this class for the Chicago Bears, as Ryan Poles really did a solid job with what he was given.

There’s obviously still work to be done. The defense still needs a good pass rusher to help increase the number of pressures and sacks in the upcoming season, and that may come by way of a trade or another free agent signing. Only time will tell.

Earlier today, Head Coach Matt Eberflus was addressing his rookie class, and brought in a former Chicago Bears legend. All-Pro Cornerback Charles Tillman was at rookie minicamp this morning according to the Chicago Bears Twitter account.

Always great to have @peanuttillman back at Halas pic.twitter.com/HvUextuF8Z — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 5, 2023

It’s always nice to bring in a veteran like Tillman to speak to these young guys and give them some food for thought as they head into their first NFL season. I have to admit, I love the way this off-season is turning out, and I love how Coach Eberflus is making a great effort to get these rookies acclimated.

What a great player Charles Tillman was for this organization.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE