The Bears will not renew the contract of a highly-ranked national scout

The Chicago Bears had a great 2024 NFL Draft. It seems like part of the draft process, scouting, may get weaker for the Bears going forward. This is because the team has declined to extend the contract of one of their best scouts.

Bears Sr. National Scout Sam Summerville, who was voted to the BART List as one of the best NFC scouts for ’22, will not be with the Chicago Bears in ’24. Summerville was also named NFC Scout of the Year back in 2019.

Summerville’s history with the Chicago Bears

Summerville has worked for the Bears since 2012. He first worked for the team as an area scout, covering the southeast. Some notable players he scouted for the team include Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith, and Tarik Cohen. Players like Leonard Floyd and Eddie Goldman were also drafted thanks to Summerville’s scouting.

Sam Summerville was promoted from area scout to national scout in 2021. He was promoted once again in 2022, earning the title of senior national scout.

Takeaway’s

Letting go of one of the beast scouts in the NFL after a great draft is confusing. The best draft in recent history for the team just happened. Yet Sam Summerville, an award winning scout, has been let go.

Whatever NFL team hires Summerville will be getting an excellent scout. One that will absolutely make a difference on any franchise. Summerville had a long lasting impact on the Bears too. While Roquan Smith didn’t stay in Chicago, he was a good draft pick. Same goes for Eddie Jackson.

Summerville evaluated talent correctly more often than not. He will be scouting for an NFL team again in the near future. Hopefully one of those teams is not in the NFC North.

This move points to one thing. Ryan Poles is all in on this new era of Bears football. The Chicago Bears are in a position, a position to start competing for a Super Bowl. The team has not been in this position in a long time. Perhaps this move signifies the complete changing of the guard from past regimes.

Whatever Poles reasoning is for this move, bears fans should trust it. Ryan Poles has rebuilt the Bears into a seriously dangerous looking football team. In only three seasons, Poles completely altered the future of the franchise. He has earned the trust of the Chicago Bears organization and its fans.

