Chicago Bears considering major linebacker shake up

Dennis Allen will be making numerous changes as the Chicago Bears new defensive coordinator. But when it came to the team’s starting linebackers, everything seemed fairly straightforward entering training camp. However, Allen has some tricks up his sleeve when it comes to building his first Bears defense.

Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards are the unquestioned leaders atop the linebacker depth chart, that isn’t changing. Under former head coach Matt Eberflus, Edmunds played middle linebacker while Edwards was on the weakside. Both players saw success at times, but it’s hard to say if either hit their true peak.

Throughout training camp, Allen has had each linebacker playing both positions, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Edwards has experience at middle linebacker during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles while Edmunds’ athleticism and 6-foot-5, 250 pound frame could fit well on the weakside in Allen’s new scheme, Finley opines.

Overall, Allen will continue mixing and matching his linebackers to figure out what would be the best fit. It’s a challenge that both players welcome as they look to help the Bears get back on track.

“I’m going to do whatever they put me out there [for],” Edmunds said. “Whatever position is out there, whatever they want me to play, I’m going to do my thing. I’m going to leave it up to the coaches.”

“Tremaine and I are still king of doing both,” Edwards added. “Honestly, it really helps us learn the defense and just understand big-picture-wise what we’re doing. I think we’re both comfortable in either role. And as you know, as we start getting closer here, those things will start to get determined and decided in that way.”

Tremaine Edmunds must step up

The Bears signed Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million contract heading into the 2023 season. Since joining the team, he has made 233 tackles, 15 passes defended and five picks, even taking one to the house. However, the linebacker hasn’t necessarily lived up to expectations in the Windy City.

Edmunds was named to the Pro Bowl twice with the Buffalo Bills. He has failed to reach those marks with the Bears, as his 2024 59.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranked 119/189 linebackers, paints a telling picture. Edmunds is the fourth-highest paid player on Chicago’s roster. If he doesn’t take a step forward, the Bears will need to seriously consider his future.

Still, the NFL at large still thinks highly of Edmunds, with coaches, scouts and executives ranking him the No. 6 overall off-ball linebacker in the league, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Furthermore, he has drawn rave reviews throughout training camp. If Allen is able to unlock Edmunds’ potential, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him take a massive step forward.

Chicago Bears pay TJ Edwards

After two years in Chicago, the Bears awarded Edwards a two-year, $20 million contract extension. He is now poised to lead the linebacking unit for the foreseeable future. If everything goes to plan, Edmunds will be joining him.

Over his 34 games with the team, he has made 284 tackles, 10 passes defended, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions. Like Edmunds, Edwards struggled in 2024 with a 60.7 grade from PFF, ranking 108/189 linebackers. However, his Bears debut saw him record a career-high three interceptions and tie his career-best seven passes defended while recording 155 tackles.

Clearly, Chicago views the linebacker as a key figure in their defense moving forward. At either middle or weakside linebacker, Edwards must prove he is worth his contract extension. But like Edmunds, the 28-year-old is embracing Allen’s gambit and is ready to take on any position assigned to him.

