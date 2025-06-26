The Chicago Bears have always been known for their dominating linebackers throughout their storied franchise history. Dick Butkus, Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, and Mike Singletary to name just a few.

The Bears have two very good starting linebackers on their roster: Tremaine Edumunds and TJ Edwards. The problem is that both starters failed to live up to their expectations in the 2024 season.

However, with Dennis Allen running the defense moving forward, the Bears’ linebacker core should see a huge improvement in 2025.

In a new ranking from Pro Football Focus, the Bears’ linebacker unit ranks in the middle of the pack at number 14.

The Chicago Bears’ linebackers unit ranks third overall in the NFC North

The NFC North has a loaded group of linebackers. Chicago’s unit ranks third overall among NFC North teams in PFF’s latest ranking.

The Detroit Lions were ranked second overall in the NFL with star players such as Alex Anzalone and. Jack Campbell. The Minnesota Vikings were ranked 10th overall due to the overall production their unit made in 2024, despite not having household names. The Green Bay Packers rank last among the NFC North, coming in at the 18th spot.

PFF had this to say regarding the Bears’ linebackers unit:

“The Bears will be hoping for a bounce-back campaign from their two highly paid veteran linebackers. Tremaine Edmunds hasn’t been able to reach the heights of his outstanding 2022, when he earned an 81.9 PFF overall grade. In two seasons with Chicago, Edmunds has posted a below-average 57.5 PFF overall grade. T.J. Edwards played very well in 2023 but notched a career-worst 60.7 PFF overall grade last season. New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will need to extract better production out of the pair, considering the lack of experience behind them.”

TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds must bounce back in 2025

In order for the Bears defense to have a stronger 2025, Edmunds and Edwards must go back to their old form. Edwards earned himself a contract extension this past offseason and needs to get back to dominating in tackles and making plays. Edmunds had a rough 2024 and will need to step up in a huge way to stay on this roster moving forward.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen needs to get the best out of his starters also due to the lack of experience the backups have. There is a chance Noah Sewell and get some playing time. Chicago also has veteran linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and rookie Ruben Hyppolite apart of its linebacker core.

Hyppolite is an interesting name to watch during this upcoming preseason as well. Head coach Ben Johnson had many great things to say about the rookie during OTAs. Hyppolite could end up becoming a solid depth piece for this unit.

If Edmunds and Edwards can get back to their old ways, Dennis Allen should have a lot of fun running a potential dominant defense during the 2025 season.

