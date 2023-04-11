Former Chicago Bears DL Armon Watts is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chicago Bears are getting ready for the NFL Draft that comes in just a few weeks. Somewhat overshadowed by the draft is NFL Free Agency, which is still as open as ever. Today the Bears lost a defensive lineman who started 12 games last season and appeared in all 17, Armon Watts.

Watts started his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, and last season was his first and only with the Chicago Bears.

The #Steelers are signing former #Vikings and #Bears DT Armon Watts, per his agent @davidcanter. Former sixth-round pick has eight career sacks. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

The numbers on the deal are currently unknown, but it’s most likely not going to be a whole lot. Watts had just one sack last season to go along with 35 combined tackles, and four tackles for loss. He’s not a ‘move the needle’ type of talent, but he’s a solid run stopper who has some good years under his belt.

While most of the focus in free agency and the draft has been about the Bears adding to the offensive line, it’s no secret that the defensive line still needs some work. This only increases the chances of Chicago drafting more than just one interior lineman.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE