The Chicago Bears might be in the market for a punter

The Chicago Bears added important value to their special teams in the draft. General manager Ryan Poles used critical draft capital in the third round with return specialist Velus Jones Jr. and the seventh round with punter Trenton Gill.

Gill has performed well as a punter in his rookie season. He has the seventh-highest punt average (49.2 yards), but he ranks in the lower tier in the NFL for punts inside the 20-yard line. Gill is ranked as the 16th-best punter on Pro Football Focus, with an overall score of 69.7.

Even with Gill playing decently well at punter, the Bears are keeping an eye on other players at the position. According to Aaron Wilson with the Pro Football Network, the Bears tried out punter Ryan Anderson this week.

NFL visits and workouts pic.twitter.com/DS8TpgO4Xu — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 11, 2022

Anderson won awards in college

Anderson punted for Rutgers in college. He made first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2017. Anderson won The Eddleman-Fields Punter of the year as well in 2017. The New York Giants signed him in 2019 for their rookie minicamp, but he was later waived in August of that year. It’ll be intriguing to see if the Chicago Bears would like to take a chance on the former Big Ten star punter.

