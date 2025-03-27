Chicago Bears lose offensive lineman to Eagles

The Chicago Bears were aggressive in reshaping their offensive line, adding three new faces to the interior. But as the Bears refine their 2025 roster, they must now deal with a subtraction to their blocking unit.

By adding guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, as well as center Drew Dalman, Chicago proved they were ready to completely reset from their 2024 output. Still, the Bears will need depth as they try to make it through a 17-game season. While the franchise is hoping their starters play every snap, having capable options ready to fill in when necessary is key to success.

The Bears have just lost one of those options, as Matt Pryor has signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The terms of his new contract have not yet been revealed.

T Matt Pryor is returning to the #Eagles on a one-year deal, an NFL source said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 27, 2025

Matt Pryor’s run with Chicago Bears

The Bears made Pryor’s third team in three years after previous stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts. While his contract terms and veteran status may have pointed him in the direction of veteran swing tackle, Pryor was pressed into 15 starts in Chicago.

His efforts earned him a 69.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 31/135 guards. Pryor truly excelled in pass blocking, where he ranked eighth/135 guards with a 78.1 grade. His run blocking wasn’t as heralded, as his 65.9 grade ranked 51/135 guards.

Furthermore, Pryor was a main piece of an offensive line that gave up a league-high 68 sacks in 2024. While he may have had some flashes of brilliance, the Bears were not looking to run in back in 2025. They’ll take a hit to their depth, but Chicago pushed the reset button long ago.

Still, that doesn’t make Pryor worthless. He has experience playing numerous positions across the offensive line and has 92 games of NFL experience under his belt. And now, Pryor will have an opportunity to play with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Bears new and improved offensive line

Pryor spent the majority of the 2024 season at right guard. Now, that spot will be occupied by Jackson, who the Bears acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams. While Jackson’s arrival led to a bit of flack, his connection to head coach Ben Johnson leads to some optimism.

Jackson appeared in just four games in 2024 as he battled through injury. And when he did play, the Rams had him at center rather than his natural guard. Now in Chicago, Jackson will be utilized at his best offensive line position. And after watching him make the Pro Bowl with the Detroit Lions in 2021, Johnson is expecting similar success.

Next to him will be Chicago’s new center in Dalman. Only 26-years-old, he will be the centerpiece of everything the Bears do to their offensive line for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, his connection to Caleb Williams will be pivotal for his growth. But based on how fast the Bears moved to sign him, the franchise is confident in their new center.

Rounding out Chicago’s new trio is Thuney, who is coming to the Windy City with four Super Bowl titles already to his name. Furthermore, the guard is coming off three straight Pro Bowl appearances and back-to-back All-Pro nods. He is considered one of the best guards in the NFL and will be the glue that keeps the Bears offensive line foundation together.

Losing Pryor will certainly hurt Chicago’s depth and may force the team back into the free agent market. But the Bears can’t be disappointed with how their offensive line is coming together in 2025.

Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams whisperer explains why Ben Johnson is perfect fit Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE