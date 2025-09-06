The Chicago Bears‘ pass rush needs a major boost. During the final preseason game of the 2025 season, the Bears’ starting defense looked horrific against the Chiefs. The pass rush looked very slow and weak, giving Patrick Mahomes all the time in the world to throw the football.

It has been clear that Ryan Poles needs to consider bringing another established pass rusher onto the team, whether through trade or free agency. And it now looks like the Bears have missed out on the best available free agent defensive end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith to a one-year deal.

The Chicago Bears missed out on a great opportunity to improve their defense

Schefter confirmed the news via X on Friday.

Sources: Former Lions DE Za'Darius Smith is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s another pass rusher for 1-0 Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/RwKb6ep6DM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2025

The 32-year-old veteran pass rusher has proved he can still be a reliable player in the league. Smith had 9 sacks during the 2024 season, playing with both the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

Many Bears fans have been clamoring for the Bears to sign Smith since August, and rightfully so. Bears GM Ryan Poles absolutely should have attempted to sign the three-time Pro Bowl player. This appears to be another missed opportunity for Chicago. With Austin Booker being on IR for the first four games, the pass rush looks even more deflated.

Hopefully, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can figure something out to get the pass rush going. The Bears need to be dominant up front against the Vikings this Monday.

