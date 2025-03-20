Chicago Bears lose wide receiver to Browns

As Ben Johnson takes over as head coach of the Chicago Bears, the team is still trying to figure out their wide receiver room. While DJ Moore and Rome Odunze remain locked in atop the depth chart, Chicago has done some shuffling beyond them.

First, the team signed Olamide Zaccheaus. Coming off of a career-high 45 reception campaign with the Washington Commanders, he is currently poised to fill the WR3 void. Next, Chicago added Devin Duvernay. While he will likely contribute on offense, Duvernay’s best attributes come on special teams.

But with a pair of additions comes a subtraction. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, guaranteeing him nearly $800,000, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Sources: The #Browns are signing WR and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a 1-year deal. He gets nearly $800K guaranteed. The 10-year veteran spent last year in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/CUiJ28jjFp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2025

DeAndre Carter’s run with Chicago Bears

Carter returned to the Bears for a second stint in 2024. This time around, he appeared in 13 games. He made just nine grabs for 72 scoreless yards. So while an option for an offense, Caleb Williams wasn’t looking Carter’s way early and often.

Instead, Carter made his paper on special teams. He filled a versatile role in 2024, returning 17 punts for 158 yards and returning 15 kicks for 479 yards. Carter’s 31.9 yard per kickoff return average ranked third among players with 10+ return attempts.

But with Duvernay signing with Chicago, Carter saw his role disappear. He will look to serve a similar one in Cleveland, using his kickoff success as a bouncing point.

Carter was able to show off his special teams skills and earn himself a solid contract in his one year with the Bears. But the wide receiver won’t be remembered in Chicago lore for his offensive game.

Zaccheaus vs Duvernay for WR3 duties

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Chicago Bears continue to add to their wide receiver room. However, as it stands, Zaccheaus and Duvernay would be battling for the third receiver role behind Moore and Odunze.

Zaccheaus would seem to have the upper hand, just based on 2024 standards. In his one season with the Commanders, he caught 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Zaccheaus knows how to fill his role. And the fact the Bears signed him in the second wave of free agency shows their confidence in his fit in their offense.

Duvernay spent the 2024 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in 13 games. However, he caught just 11 passes for 79 scoreless yards. He shined in the kick return game, averaging 25.1 yards by taking 14 returns for 351 yards. Duvernay is more of a one-for-one replacement for Carter than an actual receiving threat. But until the Bears add competition, he’ll be in the mix.

Ben Johnson is assuredly continuing to look for playmaking pass catchers. Moore and Odunze certainly pack a bunch, but Johnson is hoping to take Chicago’s passing attack to an entire different level.

That won’t include Carter in 2025 after his Browns decision. It’s fair to wonder how much run Carter would’ve gotten, even with Johnson pulling the strings. The return man will now try to continue making a name for himself in Cleveland, while the Bears turn to Duvernay on kickoffs.

