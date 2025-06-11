The final week of the Chicago Bears OTAs is currently underway. The Bears’ coaching staff made the second week of practices mandatory for rookies and optional for veterans. However, second-year players such as Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have continued to attend these practices. There has been one notable rookie who has yet to take the field: first-round draft pick Colston Loveland.

Loveland had shoulder surgery back in January and is still recovering. During Tuesday’s media session, the tight end gave an update on his injury status.

Colston Loveland expects to be cleared for Chicago Bears training camp

While head coach Ben Johnson would not give a timeline, Loveland told the media he expects to be ready to go when training camp begins in mid-July.

Colston Loveland's rehab update and on if he'll be ready to go by the start of training camp: pic.twitter.com/nGlzc6i0Sa — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) June 10, 2025

Loveland said: “That’s the plan, man. Working and working every day to get there.” and that the last hurdle is “Getting the strength back and mobility, just continuing each day to work”.

The Bears’ rookie also confirmed he has been cleared to throw the ball and cleared to run routes as well. Loveland told the media that he communicates with the training staff and coaching staff to see what he is allowed to do until he is fully cleared.

Loveland is missing valuable time and reps with the team. Hopefully, he can get fully cleared for training camp. These reps are very important as he needs to get chemistry going with quarterback Caleb Williams as soon as possible.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson also discussed the positives he has seen regarding Loveland and how he has already impressed the coaching staff.

Colston Loveland has already impressed the Chicago Bears coaching staff

The Bears head coach revealed to the media how much the rookie tight end has impressed him and his staff.

Ben Johnson and the Bears coaching staff are already impressed with Colston Loveland 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y15G5Wi46R — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 10, 2025





Via Marquee Sports Network:

”He’s very professional. He takes everything seriously. I think he’s going to fit in really well once we get him to go full speed. I know coach Dray is really impressed with the types of questions he asks at such a young age.”

It’s really good to see that Loveland is already putting a huge impression on the entire Bears coaching staff before he has been cleared for full contact.

Hopefully, the Bears’ tight end gets cleared for when rookies report to training camp on July 16th.

