Chicago Bears: Luke Getsy fires statement about Nate Davis’ return and ‘chemistry’

General manager Ryan Poles signed offensive guard Nate Davis this offseason to help improve the Chicago Bears line this season. He missed the first two weeks of practice for the voluntary portion of OTAs. Davis was seen back in Halas Hall Wednesday, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had an important message on his return.

Davis was among a few veterans to miss the first couple weeks of voluntary OTAs. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson took some time off to spend with his family before he was seen practicing with the team Tuesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged in May that this portion of OTAs is mandatory but indicated that players who show up would get a chance to be coached better before the start of the season.

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy talks about Nate Davis’ return

Getsy, in his pre-practice press conference, gave another reason why starters ought to show up. According to CHGO Bears, Getsy said they need everyone there so the team can gel before training camp:

“You want all the guys to be here. It’s the chemistry part. I’m glad he is back,” Getsy said.

The Bears have already invested more than money in Davis joining the team. Davis is set to replace Teven Jenkins at right guard this season. When he played right guard, Jenkins was the Bears’ best offensive lineman last season.

Davis didn’t have to attend OTAs until next week for the mandatory portion. However, his missing the first couple weeks of voluntary practice isn’t the best look for Poles, who said he wants to sign players who are all about their culture. It’s currently unclear why Davis missed the first two weeks. And quite honestly, it isn’t anyone’s business if he doesn’t want to share it.

